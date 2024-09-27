Vampire Survivors creator won’t release copycats or “anything AI or Web3”

Poncle, the developer of Vampire Survivors, has revealed its new publishing arm. Alongside the announcement, the company has detailed what games it is and isn’t looking to help publish.

Announced at the Game Republic’s Pitching to Investors and Publishers event, the new division will aim to give freedom to developers to make the game they want to create, insisting it won’t work like other publishers.

It also details various themes and types of games that the division isn’t interested in. It says that anything that’s like Vampire Survivors, AI or Web3 related, or free-to-play for mobile won’t be considered and are “insta-nos.”

As GamesIndustry.biz reports, Poncle’s publishing arm will offer funding to indie developers, support with getting games on different platforms, localisation, QA, and help with release. Rather than working with IPs, whether they’re new or old, Poncle wants developers to make their own unique games.

I’m sure countless indie developers will want to work with Poncle, considering the success Vampire Survivors has had. It’s still going strong too, have recently released on PlayStation consoles.

