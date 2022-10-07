Vampire Survivors 1.0 update adds endless mode and Twitch integration

Vampire Survivors 1.0 update is coming this month, and developer Poncle has revealed that it'll be adding a new endless mode, Twitch integration… and more

Vampire Survivors

Bite-sized survival game Vampire Survivors 1.0 update is coming later this month, and developer Poncle is doing an ‘Advent calendar’ of reveals about the patch that will mark its emergence from the creepy coffin of Early Access. The first of these reveals is that Vampire Survivors 1.0 will feature a new endless modifier, as well as Twitch integration – so you’ll be able to play without a time limit as your viewers torment you, basically.

In normal Vampire Survivors runs, you’ve got a fixed amount of time before Death shows up and puts a stop to things – usually at either 15 or 30 minutes, depending on the stage. Naturally, devoted fans have found ways around this, but a typical run is going to wrap up when that happens.

In 1.0, you’ll be able to enable an endless stage modifier that removes this limit. To do this, you’ll need to find a particular artifact – which you can read more about at the spoilery update post on Steam, if you like.

You’ll also be able to enable Twitch integration when Vampire Survivors 1.0 rolls around. Poncle explains that this means viewers will be able to interact with their favourite streamers, “and either lead them to victory or straight into their coffin”. We have a feeling we know which of those paths viewers are going to gravitate towards.

Now’s a good time to pick up Vampire Survivors if you haven’t already, because it’ll be getting a price bump when it hits version 1.0. The Vampire Survivors 1.0 release date, by the way, is coming up later this month.

