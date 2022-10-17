Vampire Survivors 1.0 has weaponised fireworks

Never aim fireworks at others, unless the others are hordes of monsters and you’re deep in a Vampire Survivors run. Those fireworks that go off whenever you open a coffin will be weaponised in Vampire Survivors 1.0 when the bite-sized survival game emerges from Early Access this week.

Vampire Survivors 1.0 includes a new weapon called Greatest Jubilee, and it uses those coffin-opening fireworks effects to devastate the ever-encroaching horde. The brief clip developer poncle has shown off makes it tricky to see exactly how it’s working: there are particle effects flinging off the player character, and bright fightworks starbursts damaging enemies – but we can’t quite tell if those explosions are coming from something the character is throwing, or if they’re just constantly going off at a fixed distance.

See what you can make of it:

Also notice the spotlight effect emanating from the bottom of the screen. It’s a party!

You’ll unlock Greatest Jubilee by earning one of the new achievements in Vampire Survivors 1.0, which is called See the final fireworks.

Plenty more is coming to the ‘full’ version of Vampire Survivors, including a ‘B side’ for some of the game’s sound effects and musical stingers, so if you’re tired of the fanfare that kicks in when you open a chest, you can swap it out for an alternate version.

Check out our Vampire Survivors weapon evolution guide to make sure you’ve made all the transformations possible.

