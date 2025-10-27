There are some games that bring back really fond memories. Zipping through the streets of Los Angeles in L.A. Noire, bringing down the hammer of justice while simultaneously breaking every traffic law; finally beating the Archdemon in Dragon Age: Origins, immediately vindicating my choice to side with the werewolves instead of the Dalish - sometimes, a story etches itself into your soul. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is one of those games. I played it on repeat when it released, soaring through the blood-red skies of Prague, gazing out over the city from the rafters of the Burning Church or vibing to the beats thumping out of the Divine Disco. In a world filled with battle royale games, it was the one that did something different.

But Bloodhunt's been dying for quite some time. Back in May 2023, Sharkmob confirmed that the game's active development was coming to a close. A few months later in September, the game effectively shuttered, and while the servers remained online, it felt like the Red Mist had finally engulfed Prague. Now, in the wake of Bloodlines 2's rocky launch, Sharkmob has confirmed that Bloodhunt's servers will close for good in 2026.

"When we first opened the streets of Prague to you, we could only hope that the nights you spent there would create the memories they did," Sharkmob writes. "From the battles fought on the rooftops to the friendships made in the chaos, Bloodhunt has lived through you in countless unforgettable ways.

"However, despite you, our amazing community, the current player population has reached a level where keeping the servers running is no longer sustainable. This has led us to make the difficult decision to take Bloodhunt offline. The sun is now going to rise over Prague. We will be taking down the Bloodhunt servers on April 28 2026, after which the game will no longer be available."

Sharkmob confirms that, effective immediately, you'll won't be able to purchase Tokens (in-game currency), but that the store will remain open so that you can spend your remaining cash.

In the wake of Bloodlines 2 I've been planning on jumping back into Bloodhunt, so this news is absolutely gutting. While it isn't unexpected (the game only pulls between 400 - 600 players a day), I'll miss stalking the rooftops as a Prowler Nosferatu with a sniper rifle (I remember hitting a particularly nasty shot from the top of the crane), or buffing up my pals as a Toreador Muse. At least I've still got time to try the Tremere Scholar, because I'm obsessed with their look.

Despite its impeccable fashion and innovative gameplay, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's servers will close on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The game will go offline in its entirety, and be removed from sale on PC and Playstation.

Did you ever play Bloodhunt? Fun fact: it's the first game my partner and I really played as a couple, and despite my awful gunplay, we're still together. Maybe I am a Toreador IRL.