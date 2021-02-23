Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 delayed out of 2021, dev team replaced

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has been hit with a raft of changes. Paradox has issued an update on its website explaining that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading development on Bloodlines 2. The upcoming PC game will no longer be releasing in 2021 as a result, and Paradox is no longer accepting pre-orders, either.

“This game is very important to us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start. In order to meet our goals for it, we’ve come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required,” a statement on the vampire game’s website reads. “We’d like to take this opportunity to honour Hardsuit Labs for its efforts and thank them for their hard work on the project. The studio has done a tremendous job in laying the foundations for the game and we hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodlines 2.”

It’s worth noting that the website is currently undergoing maintenance, but the statement is also available in the game’s Discord group. Paradox goes on to say that it will share more information on the future development team as soon as it can. Notably, Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud shares in an end of year report that it has already started work with a new studio partner to finish the game.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has seen several delays since it was initially unveiled. It was previously pencilled in to release in 2020 but was pushed back multiple times so the team could sharpen up the player experience.

Late last year, Ljungerud said it would be best not to expect the game until the latter half of 2021 due to a mixture of the effect of the pandemic, staff turnover, and a desire to optimise for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.