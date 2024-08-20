Vampires are renowned for emerging from the gloom of the night before disappearing, often with a twirl of a cape or the leathery sound of bat wings. So it’s entirely in-character for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 to return to the darkness, gliding out of reach with unnatural grace. All of which is to say that it’s been delayed into 2025, so vampire fans will have to wait a bit longer to play it.

Paradox and The Chinese Room have announced that Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 will spend a little more time tumbling about in the development washing machine. Originally slated for 2024, the Bloodlines 2 release date has now slipped into the first half of 2025. It’s a blow for RPG fans and those that love the series, though with 20 years of waiting already behind them a few more months should be a cakewalk.

There are a few different reasons for this pushback, but the overall need for more time is to apply a final layer of polish to the title. In a development update video, The Chinese Room talks about the need to respond to playtest feedback, iterate on key systems, and make sure that there’s enough time for QA to do its thing.

In addition, this extra breathing space gives the developer the chance to implement different endings, opening up the amount of choice players will have. In our Bloodlines 2 preview we were slightly disappointed by the reduction in options compared to the first game, especially related to roleplaying, so hopefully this should help resolve one of our concerns about the upcoming title.

While it’s good to see Paradox take this step to give a game room to successfully complete its journey to the finish line, it comes as part of a very bumpy year for the publisher. With Life By You canceled completely due to the closure of its developer, Prison Architect 2 being indefinitely delayed, and the poor reception for Cities Skylines 2, it’s safe to say this isn’t the best 12 months the company has ever experienced.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has a new launch window for the first half of 2025. While you wait to find out if the extra time in the oven helps Bloodlines 2 become what you’ve been looking forward to, you can head over to Steam to read the full update on the delay.

