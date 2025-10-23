One of Bloodlines 2's biggest issues has a workaround, so hopefully my headaches will stop

If there's one thing I immediately turn off in videogames, it's motion blur. As someone who gets headaches far too regularly, the melding of colours immediately begins to mess with my head, so while I like the fast-paced feel it adds, I'm very quick to yeet it into the sun. That, however, isn't an option in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, which, given the speed at which my Toreador moves, doesn't help me fend off the migraines. It's a feature that a lot of players have been asking for in the past 24 hours, and while The Chinese Room has offered a workaround, there's no immediate fix.

In a Discord post from World of Darkness community developer Debbie Ella, she acknowledges that players are "facing issues." Bloodlines 2 currently sits at 'mixed' on Steam, with performance problems being one of the primary complaints across all of its reviews.

A lot of players were more concerned by the RPG's lack of options in the in-game settings, however, with the absence of a manual save function starting fires on Reddit, as well as the inability to turn off motion blur. I spotted the latter when I was writing my Bloodlines 2 review (and the former when I tried to replay the Underground segment), especially when I traded out my Tremere's slow, steady Blood Sorcery for some high-octane Toreador whacking.

Thankfully The Chinese Room has offered a workaround for the Motion Blur issue, but there's no immediate fix. "Please try turning post-processing to low," Ella writes, while noting that the community has also asked for an FOV slider, the ability to remove UI elements, and the addition of facial hair in character customization. She also points to a new bug report form, which you can use to highlight major issues or suggest changes.

"Once again, thank you for being part of this journey. Your passion, feedback, and patience mean the world to us, and we're committed to continuing to improve Bloodlines 2. The story of Seattle's Kindred is only just beginning."

While Bloodlines 2 has some pretty glaring issues, fixing up the performance is an absolute must. I'm glad that The Chinese Room is moving so quickly, but a part of me does feel like these options should have been included from the get-go. It will, however, make my adventures in Seattle a lot smoother, which, given that I'm intent on finishing my Lasombra run, is music to my ears.

