The full slate of Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 system requirements is out now, covering everything from the bare minimum your gaming PC will need to run the game, all the way up to what you'll need for playing at 4K with the graphics settings maxed out.

With the Bloodlines 2 release date confirmed at Gamescom, we can now officially get hyped. Our news editor, Lauren, also recently had the chance to play the game and wrote about it in her Bloodlines 2 preview. On the specs front, you won't need the best graphics card from our buying guide to play Bloodlines 2, but we now have official performance targets from the developer, which is a key detail to have.

Here are the Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 system requirements for PC:

Minimum (1080p, 30fps, low) Recommended (1080p, 60fps, high) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 480

Intel Arc A580

AMD Radeon 780M Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM 6GB (Nvidia)

8GB (AMD, Intel) 8GB (Nvidia)

12GB (AMD) CPU Intel Core i3 8350K

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i5 12600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 30GB 30GB Notes Resizable BAR required with Intel GPU

The Bloodlines 2 minimum requirements list an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 480, and Intel Arc A580 as the required GPU. The Intel GPU also comes with a specific recommendation to enable resizable BAR, which is unsurprising, as Intel's GPUs rely heavily on this feature to get the best performance. Meanwhile, a fourth option is listed in the form of the AMD Radeon 780M, a mobile integrated GPU commonly found in laptops and mini PCs.

Elsewhere, the minimum requirements demand an Intel Core i3 8350K or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X CPU, along with 8GB of RAM. All in all, these are very achievable specs for most modern gaming PCs and laptops from the last five years. These specs are likely to enable you to play the game at 30fps using the low graphical preset, either at 1,920 x 1,080 or 1,280 x 720.

Moving on to the Bloodlines 2 recommended specs, there is a considerable jump up in the demands, but nothing that's out of place compared to most big games in 2025. On the GPU front, you'll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. As for the CPU, you'll need an Intel Core i5 12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. The RAM requirement also doubles here to 16GB.

These GPUs feature quite a lot in the recommended tiers nowadays, and while no performance target has been given by the developer, we assume these specs will be aiming for 60fps at 2,560 x 1,440 using the high graphical preset.

2K (1440p, 60fps, high) 4K (4K, 60fps, high) Ultra 4K (4K, 240fps, ultra) OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT Nvidia geForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 VRAM At least 8GB At least 16GB 16GB CPU Intel Core i5 12600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7 13700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Intel Core i7 13700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB Storage 30GB 30GB 30GB Notes Nvidia DLSS + multi frame gen 4x

If you're looking for the Bloodlines 2 ultra specs, these come in a few different forms, but the absolute best of the bunch demands an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 and an Intel Core i7 13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The reason you'll need an RTX 5080 is that to get the advertised 240fps at 4K, you'll need to enable DLSS super resolution and multi frame gen.

Finally, the Bloodlines 2 download size is 30GB. There's also no sign of needing any of the best SSD picks from our buying guide, although we still recommend upgrading if you're still stuck with an old-school hard drive.

Take our Bloodlines 2 system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Bloodlines 2?

How does your gaming PC stack up against these requirements? You can let us know in our Discord server.