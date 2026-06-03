Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2's final DLC has a release date, and it's soon

It's the beginning of the end for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The Chinese Room's Seattle-set RPG will be getting its second and final DLC in just a week's time, closing things out by delving deep into Toreador Primogen Ysabella Moore's past. As one of my favorite characters from the game, who I'd argue got woefully little screen time, I'm excited to see why she chose the path that she did - I found myself liking Brujah Sheriff Benny Muldoon a little more following The Loose Cannon; maybe I'll feel the same about our local Rose.

Set to drop on Wednesday, June 10, The Flower and The Flame explores both Ysabella's past, and her political machinations in the wake of Phyre's arrival. Given that she's "positioned deeply among the conspirators that threaten Seattle's court," Bloodlines 2's official blog promises that we "will get a sense of how this group functions and how the Nomad's awakening threw them into chaos."

Much like Benny, Ysabella has her own unique set of skills. As a Toreador player on tabletop, I'm excited to hear that her kit is built around "speed and grace," much like Bloodlines 2's general Toreador abilities. If you, like me, played the game as a Rose, The Chinese Room promises that you'll adapt pretty quickly.

Her Discipline tree involves all of the usual suspects, including Possession, Blink, and Cloud Memory, alongside more combat-oriented skills like Lightning Strikes, Blurred Momentum, and Lingering Kiss.

The main difference is her Razor Wire, which effectively replaces Phyre's telekinesis (we saw the same with Benny in The Loose Cannon). You can fire it at enemies and lasso them, holding them in place and so that you can lay into them with Celerity. Pulling them towards you will leave then vulnerable to attacks, and you can use it on tug on items to wield them as weapons. It's a quick way to collect potions, too.

Ysabella also trades out bare-knuckle brawls for finessed sword-fencing, using her absolutely gorgeous Rose Rapier (my Toreador on tabletop is also a rapier fighter, fun fact). Beheading foes gives you a slight speed boost, and you'll have improved reach and a more rhythmic playstyle. Perfect for a ballerina.

If the rapier isn't your thing, however, Ysabella can use all manner of guns, and collecting two of the same firearm allows you to dual wield. I'm getting flashbacks to dual crossbows in Bloodhunt (RIP), and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't smiling.

What's also interesting that, unlike with Benny, the dialog this time around seems like it may influence the DLC's eventual outcome. Obviously we know what happens to Ysabella in the mainline game - no spoilers here - but you can either go down the manipulation route, or brute force it. The former certainly feels like the right choice for a Toreador, but given the way things pan out for her, it could be interesting to go a bit harder.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2's The Flower and The Flame DLC arrives on Wednesday, June 10. It is the game's final expansion.

While my Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 review was far from glowing, I'm somewhat sad that this is the end of the Seattle saga. I found myself warming up to Benny Muldoon with The Loose Cannon, and I hope that I'll do the same with Ysabella. I'd have loved to have learned a little bit more about Lou, Ryong, and even Safia. They were interesting characters in their own right, even if the plot didn't quite give them the love they deserved.

"World of Darkness is bigger than any one game, and this community is proof of that," The Chinese Room writes, and I can certainly attest to that. With Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish, Vampire: The Masquerade - Of Oaths and Ashes, and Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Rageborn all on the cards for 2026 and beyond, it's an exciting time to be a WoD fan. In the meantime, though, you'll find me in The Atrium - hopefully still alive.