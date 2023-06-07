Vampire Bloodlines 2 update is coming, but your pre-orders aren’t

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve heard anything about Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, but Paradox has revealed that we’ll be hearing more about the highly anticipated vampire game later this year. Sharpen your fangs, Kindred, Bloodlines 2 is real, and hopefully coming soon.

In a cryptic (pun entirely intended) June 7 tweet, Paradox writes “rise, Kindred, and join us in September for a big announcement!” What that announcement is remains a mystery, but it will likely unveil the game’s developer, and/or a new trailer.

All of the 2019 cinematics have been made private on the official YouTube account at the time of writing, meaning there’s not much to look at ahead of time. The entire website has been stripped of detail, too, so whatever is coming in September must be pretty big.

But that’s not all. In news that may disappoint some, Paradox also confirms that it is issuing refunds to those who pre-ordered the game because so much of the original content has changed.

“We acknowledge it was a long time ago that many of you pre-ordered Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” Paradox writes. “As development continues, we will be updating the game’s editions and bonus content, and we want to provide the best value to those of you who supported us via digital pre-order after all this time. We are thus offering refunds to anyone who has pre-ordered any edition of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

“As part of this process, we are proactively refunding all pre-orders of physical products, including the Collector’s Edition. The digital versions of the First Blood Edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon Edition remain, but can be refunded if you choose.”

Reading between the lines, it looks like the game is being reworked from the ground up. With a mysterious new developer at the helm, refunded pre-orders, and a completely gutted website, whatever is coming in September will probably look very different from what we see in the trailer above.

As an avid VTM fan who plowed way too many hours into Sharkmob’s battle royale game, Blood Hunt, I am so excited to see this new and apparently improved Bloodlines 2. The allure of the darkness has taken hold once more, and I’ll be counting down the days until September.

