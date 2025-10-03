This article is my 'coming out' article. It's the moment where I admit, perhaps to no one's surprise, that I have a serious obsession with TTRPGs. Dungeons and Dragons. Call of Cthulhu. Candela Obscura. If its dark, mysterious, and fantastical, I'll play it. But, at the top of that list sits Vampire: The Masquerade, my all-time favorite, born from a love of the original Bloodlines and Sharkmob's ill-fated but absolutely glorious battle royale game, Bloodhunt. While my foray into tabletop is relatively recent, ahead of Bloodlines 2 I couldn't help but unearth my ol' black and red dice and create a new character (a Ventrue, this time, instead of my classic Toreador). I'm very much in my #VampireEra, and I'm absolutely fine with it.

Having deep-dived into far too many YouTube videos over the past few months, I can honestly say that replaying Bloodlines ahead of the Bloodlines 2 release date has felt, in many ways, more complete. In true Malkavian fashion I've got my pinboard with various ribbons going each and every way, constantly having little 'eureka!' moments as I realize that this thing relates to that thing and that thing relates to another thing. Sure, the games are fun to play on a surface level anyway, but knowing the actual lore has really helped me to truly immerse myself in the World of Darkness.

But doing that is expensive, and physical copies of VTM books aren't the easiest to come by. The core rulebook clocks in at $55 / £40, with most auxiliary chronicles and reference guides sitting somewhere between $45 / £25 and $50 / £36.50. My Player's Guide, for example, cost £38 on Amazon (that's around $51), and wasn't exactly the easiest thing to find. If you're looking to dive into the tabletop RPG ahead of Bloodlines 2, though, Humble Bundle's got you covered with a pretty unbelievable deal.

To celebrate the annual Month of Darkness, Renegade has teamed up with Humble Bundle to give you 57 digital books (covering both VTM and its sister titles Hunter: The Reckoning and Werewolf: The Apocalypse) for just $25 / £18.54. It includes all of the games' player handbooks, as well as storyteller (or dungeon master) toolkits, standalone adventure chronicles (Fall of London is a personal favorite), and deep dive lore books on everything from the Camarilla to the Second Inquisition.

Highlights include the Player's Guide, which details seven of the 13 clans (including the fan-favorite LaSombra and underrated Ministry), and Blood Sigils, which is perfect for budding Thinblood alchemists and hardened sorcerers alike.

You can pick up all 57 digital books for the aforementioned $25 / £18.54, but this is the minimum price expected, so if you're looking to donate to a good cause and toss some extra cash the team's way, then you can do so.

The total value of the biggest Month of Darkness bundle is $977 / £724.90, so you're saving a colossal amount. Alternatively, you can get 27 items for $15 / £11.12, or 12 for $5 / £3.70, but these bundles are missing some of the bigger, more beginner-friendly texts.

The bundle is available until the end of October, so grab it using the button below.

