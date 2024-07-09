Veritus is a nostalgic Zelda style RPG game, and you can try it now

It’s been a good time lately to be a fan of throwback RPG games. Over the last few years alone, we’ve seen nostalgia focused launches like Sea of Stars, Chained Echoes, Octopath Traveler, and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes hit PC. This trend doesn’t appear to be winding down anytime soon, with a new, retro themed, Zelda and Golden Sun style RPG game called Veritus announcing a launch date for later this month and offering up a free demo to try out right now.

Veritus is an RPG game that looks to play out with the adventure genre influence of classic Game Boy entries to the genre, from its design down to its pixel art visuals. Though it’s a sequel to the game Prodigal, creator Colograve notes that it doesn’t require knowledge of the first game’s plot, Veritus providing a good entry point for players eager to check out its retro style dungeon crawling.

The game sees a cast of characters venturing into the sprawling castle of Veritus, the titular ‘god of shadows,’ to explore its monster haunted depths. Doing so involves fighting and using tools like a pickaxe to defeat bosses and other creatures, overcome obstacles by solving puzzles, and managing the group of heroes’ safety by strategically resting in camps set up within the castle. All of this is presented through an aesthetic that immediately calls to mind beloved RPG adventures made for the Game Boy.

Veritus launches on July 22, 2024. You can find its Steam page and download its demo right here.

If you’re in the mood for other games like Veritus, check out our favorite JRPGs and adventure games on PC for more.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.