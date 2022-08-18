Gaming chairs up to $200 off in Vertagear Summer Sale

If you’ve been meaning to replace your old gaming chair for some time, the advent of the Vertagear Summer Sale might be the perfect opportunity for you to do so. Vertagear is among some of the most well-known and respected manufacturers of gaming chairs, and this sale is a good opportunity for you to grab a quality seat at a discount price.

So what makes Vertagear gaming chairs so special? Well, part of the reason that so many people choose Vertagear, is the high level of lumbar support that its chairs provide. Using the ContourMax Lumbar, the seats can help to alleviate tension throughout your whole body by contouring itself to the shape of your back. This will keep you in the healthiest position even during the longest gaming sessions.

But, of course, you’ll want to be comfortable as well as supported. The VertaAir Seat on each chair has eight hexagonal air pillars, and they help to provide pressure relief for your bones. It feels good to sit on, and it also helps contribute towards the alleviation of chronic back pain.

Here are a few highlights from the Vertagear Summer Sale:

We hope that this helps you to find your next gaming chair at a bargain price. So many gamers deal with back-related problems because they don’t have a good, ergonomic gaming throne to sit on. Investing in a new chair, is investing in your health and your future. Even if you don’t have any back troubles now, it’s almost inevitable that you will eventually if you’re gaming in an unsupportive chair.

If you would like to scope out the market more broadly, take a look at our guides on the best gaming chairs, and the best Amazon gaming chairs to find some recommendations.