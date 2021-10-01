Paradox cancels multiple unannounced games to focus on “proven game niches”

Paradox has just cancelled multiple games you’ve never heard about. The publisher has announced to investors that it’s put “several unannounced games” on the chopping block to “focus resources and expertise on its proven game niches and projects that better meet the company’s requirements on returns and risk”.

The company has written down the value of these projects at around 135 MSEK – or just over $15 million USD. Paradox still has 15 games in development, including Victoria 3, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and console versions of Crusader Kings 3 and Shadowrun Trilogy. The remaining unannounced projects include a mix of original games and sequels.

“Paradox Interactive was born and raised in strategy and management games,” CEO Fredrik Wester says in a press release. “It is where we have our heart and our mind and we are passionate about making games that our players can enjoy over a long period of time. Therefore we have sharpened our pipeline further to ensure that the projects with the highest potential have the resources necessary for the best possible development.”

Wester recently returned as Paradox CEO, after Ebba Ljungerud left the position due to “differing views on the company’s strategy”. Shortly after returning to the position, Wester apologised for “inappropriate behaviour” toward an employee at a 2018 meeting. A month ago, a survey revealed that more than two thirds of women at Paradox have faced gender discrimination at the company.