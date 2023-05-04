Victoria 3’s coups let you partake in delightfully devilish conspiracy

Victoria 3 update 1.3 and upcoming Victoria 3 DLC Voice of the People are all about stirring unrest, and the team at Paradox explains how you’ll have the option to overthrow governments and institute a new ruling force as part of the upcoming expansion. The latest Victoria 3 developer blog also digs into the France overhaul coming to the grand strategy game.

As revealed in the announcement trailer for the new expansion, agitators are the central feature being introduced as part of the free Victoria 3 1.3 update, but they’ll really come into their own for players who pick up the Voice of the People “immersion pack” on May 22. This will introduce a new Journal entry for coups when a ruling Interest Group is powerful, has negative approval, and fundamentally opposes the current democracy or ideology of the government.

Players will have the option to support or resist the group, which will take “several months” to plan and execute its coup. If the instigators remain both powerful and sufficiently angry then progress will be made, but it can fizzle out if their demands are appeased or their influence is lessened. You also have the option to eject potential troublemakers from government – but this can cause a huge negative spike in approval, and might even lead to revolution.

Once a coup kicks off, various events will appear that can give you options to advance or fight against the rebelling force. If successful, the instigators can take charge and will have several potential options. These range from installing an autocracy favouring their needs to a range of ideological outcomes such as favouring or rejecting the monarchy.

The full developer update also reveals additional details on the update to the nation of France, which packs in plenty of events including the Paris Commune, which can lead to The March on Versailles if successful, while the Belle Époque gets a free makeover in 1.3 and Voice of the People covers the devastating silkworm disease known as the Pébrine Epidemic.

Victoria 3 update 1.3 releases for free alongside the Voice of the People immersion pack on May 22. You can wishlist Voice of the People now on Steam.

