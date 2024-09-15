Between DayZ and Arma, Bohemia Interactive has long dominated the zombie survival and sandbox milsim genres. With hundreds of thousands of players across both games, each is still getting expansions, sales, and support today. Vigor blends the two. A post-apocalyptic survival shooter where you need to extract loot and upgrade a shelter, it hasn’t been nearly as popular as its Bohemia siblings on PC. This could finally be about to change though, as Bohemia has at long last teased the free-to-play launch of the Steam version, with crossplay to follow.

Taking place in a post-apocalyptic Norway with a distinct ‘90s flavor, Vigor has been a huge hit on consoles for years. Your goal is to scavenge resources, survive the harsh environments, take on other players, and extract to build up your base. It’s typical survival game fare, but that last part is very Escape From Tarkov and Hunt Showdown, as you need to watch out for other players as you get in and out of the map as fast as possible.

While Vigor started coming to consoles in 2019, it only managed a PC launch via Steam in 2024. This free-to-play launch would’ve actually cost you $20, as you need to purchase the Reinforcements Pack to actually play the game right now. Since then the Vigor playerbase has struggled, with Steam reviews sitting firmly at ‘mixed.’ Players’ biggest complaint is the lack of anyone else in the game, with the long-promised crossplay a hopeful saving grace. Bohemia said earlier this year that it’s “working to have cross-play available this year,” but that it won’t be available until after the full free-to-play launch.

Amid the full free-to-play PC launch, Bohemia also has the new Vigor Chronicles: Genesis update planned. You’ll be able to explore the Eikevjen area in the Encounters game mode, try the new weapon overhaul, and make your way through an ‘80s action movie-inspired battle pass too.

Bohemia Interactive will drop the full free-to-play release of Vigor next week, between Monday September 16 and Sunday September 22. The Reinforcements pack, which comes with weapons and consumables to get you started, is 50% off until Thursday September 19 – so expect to pay $9.99 / £8.49 if you want to play before the full launch. You can find Vigor on Steam right here.

