There comes a point in a game’s journey when it has to be sent out to live or die, judged by those who would play it in full view of the world. That moment has taken place for new survival shooter Vigor, which has just finished its period in early access and is now out as a full, free-to-play experience. But not all is well for the title, as initial Steam reviews have sent its score down into the “Mostly Negative” territory.

There are a few different reasons for this, with some reviews of the survival game reporting bugs, others stating that Encounters in Vigor are filled with bots, with real humans few and far between. The overwhelming majority of negative comments, however, relate to the paid Reinforcements Pack DLC, which players had to purchase in order to gain access to the early access version of the game.

The issue revolves around the server wipe developer Bohemia Interactive introduced with the launch of Vigor. Those who had been playing previously saw their progress reset to the same as a new player, though they are able to keep the items included in the Reinforcements Pack which should get them a solid foundation on which to start their adventures. While this was unexpected for many with only a small notice on the original announcement for the pack that a wipe will occur at launch, it’s how far the reset has gone that has really tossed the cat in among the pigeons.

While you might expect items scavenged or won in the game to be removed, some players have found that all skins purchased in the early access period have been removed, along with any of the in-game currency they earned. It’s fair to say that this hasn’t gone over well, as Steam reviews and discussion posts are covered in reports of cosmetics gone walkabout.

“Paid money for a free to play game… just for the extra stuff… and when the release hit… they took it all away.. after all the waiting and issues, they just take it away. nothing for my money but a badge? im done with you vigor.. you robbed me twice,” reads one popular Steam review. “Devs wiped all game progress and all bought things from reinforcement pack that was bought. What a scam that was,” states another. “WTF THE RECENT UPDATE DELETED ALL OF MY CROWNS, ALL OF MY OUTFITS… WTF? ALL OF MY PROGRESS???? Why would you do this to people that pre-purchased the access for this game????? I had 9,000 crowns and then now I have 0,” says one more prominent review.

At the time of writing, only 36% of reviews over the last 30 days have been positive, with no sign at the moment of this negative wave ending. If, however, you’d like to make your own mind up about the title – Vigor is out now and is free-to-play on Steam. Head over to the store page to give it a try for yourself.

