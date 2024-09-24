We are always intrigued when new games are announced, but judging by the description of Viscera — an upcoming twin-stick shooter which prioritizes old-school violence and carnage over the fiddly distractions of modern games — we could be looking at one of the most exciting and unique new releases in 2024.

Viscera is the debut title from the new developer studio, Animation Logic, a firm founded by Egor Semenikhin. You may recognize that name thanks to his work with Ubisoft and ZeniMax over the years, having been involved in some of the best PC games of all time, like Hitman and PUBG.

Discussing the approach to making this new PC game in a press release, Semenikhin said: “I love the single-minded directness of classic games. When you would pick up a controller or sit at your computer and become the one-man army against the world. I hope Viscera can reintroduce some of the pure magic of classic games. No cinematics, no story, just pure violence.”

It is said Viscera is steering away from the more “mechanical” nature of modern shooters and embracing the mayhem of classics like Doom instead. There will be “no crafting, no skill checks, and no dialogue trees,” with a focus firmly placed on the wildest weapons and the deadly mutant monsters you’ll face on the battlefield.

The top-down format gives the game a genuine arcade feel, and it looks like Viscera is brimming with imaginative upgrades and adjustments to your character and their weapons. It’ll not be one for the faint of heart, it seems, but for thrill-seekers and those who love fast-paced action in their gameplay, Viscera is definitely one to watch.

Viscera is set for release in Q4 of 2024.

