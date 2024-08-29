Square Enix RPG Visions of Mana revives beloved series after 18 years

There are plenty of JRPGs coming out all the time, with this year alone giving us acclaimed launches such as Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, and Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Still, new projects from Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest creator Square Enix remain exciting, especially when they involve the revival of a long dormant series. This is certainly the case with Visions of Mana, which is on Steam today and marks the first new mainline entry to the Mana series to come out since Dawn of Mana launched on the PlayStation 2 all the way back in 2006.

Visions of Mana updates the beloved JRPG series by returning to the style of design featured in ’90s classics like Final Fantasy Adventure, Secret of Mana, and Trials of Mana. It stars a pair of characters named Val and Hinna who explore a colorful fantasy world, using elemental abilities to navigate the environment and fight the monsters they encounter on their journey.

As in past Mana games, it’s the combat system that’s likely to attract audiences most. Along with its vibrant art style, the Mana series has grabbed attention in the past for its action heavy battles, which Visions of Mana looks to continue with the ability to swap between various playable characters and their respective classes while fighting. Fortunately, a demo is available for anyone curious to give the game’s approach to combat a shot.

Visions of Mana is out now on Steam. Grab a copy or take a look at its demo right here.

