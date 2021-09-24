Nier creator Yoko Taro’s new card-based tabletop RPG gets a Steam demo today

Yoko Taro’s next game may not be coming to Steam until next month, but you won’t have to wait that long to actually play it. We found out during the latest Nintendo Direct that Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is coming to Steam on October 28 and that a demo will be available today.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is a tabletop RPG game that was revealed by Square Enix earlier this month. The game tells its story entirely through cards with an aesthetic you’d come to expect from Nier creator Yoko Taro. Square Enix is keeping its cards close to its chest – get it? – on what that story entails, but we do know it centres on a group of adventurers who are out to fell an awful dragon.

As for the demo, Square says that it acts as a prologue to the adventure and that the events take place before the full game actually kicks off. This is to give you a chance to experience what it’s like without having to worry about spoilers or replaying content if you buy the game when it comes out.

Here’s the trailer if you missed it:

Best of all, though, we have a quote from Yoko Taro himself. There’s a separate post over the PlayStation Blog containing the man’s wisdom in full, but it’s basically a funny rant about how much of a drag work is. Here’s a snippet:

“Hello. I’m Yoko Taro, the producer of Voice of Cards. That’s a lie. Creative director is my real job title. The job of a creative director is to have younger members create lots of different things and then say things like, ‘that’s pretty good, isn’t it?’, while sitting back on a cushy sofa, but recently, I don’t really get a chance to sit on that sofa. It’s all because of this work.

“Work is loathsome, work is loathsome, work is loathsome! The fact that I’m in this situation at all is entirely the fault of Kimihiko Fujisaka, who creates the illustrations for this game,” he jokes.

Taro then starts to tell the story of how he visited Fujisaka and created Drakengard, expect he doesn't really finish as he hits the word count Square Enix gave him. Wonderful stuff.