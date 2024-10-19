In space, no one can hear you scream. Well, apart from the pilot, the guy fixing the engine, and your gunner of course. Okay, you might not be facing down a Xenomorph, but the co-op roguelike Void Crew is still about as chaotic. Managing a spaceship while darting between fires, failing systems, and your disorganized crewmates doesn’t exactly sound like fun on paper, but Void Crew manages just that. If the Settled Systems of Starfield feel too empty, or the overcomplicated ships of Star Citizen make you nervous to even attempt space travel, these are the wacky antics for you. Best of all, Void Crew is about to make the jump to 1.0, and you can snag it at a discount before then.

You can play Void Crew alone, but it works best with friends. Between the pilot, engineer, gunner, and scavenger, everyone in your four-person crew has a job to do. You’re not locked into that role, though. Instead, everyone can frantically sprint across the ship and swap jobs. So if you’re in a dogfight and think you’re a better shot, you can man the guns instead. Your roguelike runs are also filled with enemy ships, dangerous asteroids, loot to hunt for, and giant Lovecraftian bosses. I didn’t say it was going to be easy.

Developer Hutlihut Games has a lot planned for Void Crew’s impending 1.0 launch, whether you want to play alone or with friends. With the full launch, the B.R.A.I.N. Auto-Mechanic module will make solo play much easier. Yes, you’re supposed to put out ship fires with friends, but this module will automatically fix some of your spacecraft’s systems. So if you’re struggling with defects, engine trims, or thruster boosters, let another brain do the work.

Achievements are also coming to Void Crew 1.0’s launch. These aren’t just for bragging rights, either, as you’ll get some snazzy new cosmetics for taking part. There will even be daily and weekly quests, with extra rewards if you meet their requirements in time.

The Fabricator is getting one colossal improvement. Usually, only the person who unlocks Fabricator blueprints can use them. That means all the extra resources and equipment are locked to one player, but Hutlihut is changing that with 1.0. Every player in a session can see the Fabricator unlocks in that run, making survival that much easier.

If you want to jump into the game right now, the last Void Crew update also added new bosses and relics to contend with. So if space felt a bit lonely in Starfield, or the complicated mechanics of Star Citizen leave you nervously sweating, Void Crew is the ideal middle ground. With friends, it’s chaos incarnate, but at least you’ll all be laughing as you run out of oxygen.

Void Crew 1.0 is dropping on Monday November 25. You can buy the space roguelike right now for 25% off, so expect to pay $16.49 / £14.84 until then. The game can be found on Steam here.

