This co-op game is a chaotic blend of No Man's Sky and Sea of Thieves, and it's at its lowest price ever

Despite the cartoon-style visuals, No Man's Sky and Sea of Thieves don't really share much DNA. One is a sci-fi survival game that's grown massively over the years, while the other is one of the best co-op games around, delivering an adventure across the Seven Seas, and both are great in their own right. Void Crew, however, is a somewhat chaotic blend of the two games, making it a space-faring bucket full of fun - it also happens to be cheaper than ever right now.

While it can be played alone, Void Crew works best if you drag your crew along with you (à la Sea of Thieves) or your fellow dwarves from Deep Rock Galactic. Personally, I've found four people to be the right amount, but you can have anywhere between one and five other people join you on your adventures. While it seems like a friendly adventure into the void above our Earth, it's anything but. Well, that's a lie; it's mostly a fun excursion.

United against a mysterious enemy known only as the Hollow, you and your fellow astronauts must brave the emptiness of the universe and bring order to the galaxy. Taking control of a spaceship, each of you has your own roles to play in managing travel, whether that's piloting the ship or manning the turrets. You'll also have to perform emergency repairs frequently, or risk being stranded in the void itself.

Each successfully completed mission gives you the necessary resources to upgrade your ship, allowing you and your crew to tackle more challenging trips. Whether it's natural threats with solar flares and asteroid storms, taking on desperate scavengers keen to use your ship to call home, hostile aliens, or your friends getting in your way once again, Void Crew is one of the most memorable and chaotic co-op games I've had the chance to play.

Void Crew is an absolutely excellent game, especially when you can grab it on sale. Fortunately, it's cheaper than ever right now, with a huge 31% discount, dropping it down to just $17.24 / £15.17 at Fanatical. That's lower than the steepest Steam sale that the game has had so far, and if you and your buddies or family want something to play, look no further.

The reality of space is terrifying - an infinite dark expanse that you can never survive within. Void Crew doesn't help me get over my astrophobia, but at least I can tackle my fear with friends, so that's something.