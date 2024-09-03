If I were sent into space, I wouldn’t stand a chance. One miscalculation, a tiny error with the ship, or just spending too long in the infinite darkness would send me over the edge. If I went into the vast reaches of the cosmos with a few friends, though, we’d at least have a hell of a time before everything went wrong. That’s the core premise of Void Crew, a roguelike space game that gives you and three friends control over your own spaceship. You need to keep an eye on vital signs, engage in chaotic space battles, and avoid interstellar dangers as you fly through the universe. If the single-player restriction of Starfield has you down or you want a fresh take on the universe of No Man’s Sky, Void Crew’s latest Steam update is for you.

Void Crew is all about co-ordination. Unlike the one-man-show spacecraft management of Starfield, you and a few friends need to split duties. One of you pilots the ship, another gets on the turrets, and the friend with the coolest demeanor runs up and down the hull making emergency repairs. You need to travel through roguelike space, complete missions, and upgrade your ship – so make sure these are friends you don’t argue with.

With the new update 5, developer Hutlihut Games has two big additions for Void Crew: biome bosses and relics. There are three new bosses for each biome in Void Crew, and for every one you beat you and your teammates are given loads of unique cosmetics and XP. You can also complete a few objectives before each biome’s boss, with each offering additional upgrades and loot. Every boss also gives you a relic when defeated, and these are total game-changers.

Relics are meant to even the playing field – you combine them with your ship to give it new and enhanced properties. Each relic can have a drawback and tricky activation criteria, though, so make sure you’re ready to put the work in.

That’s not all for Void Crew update 5. There’s a brand new emote system and support for DLSS / FSR upscaling technology. You can even equip new, colorful cosmetics that you unlock via play, so your astronaut can reflect who you are on the inside.

If you’re still on the fence, Void Crew is currently sitting at 89% positive from 2,700 reviews. So while the early access game isn’t the most well-known, it’s certainly loved.

Hutlihut Games has added the free major update to Void Crew on Steam, with the co-op space sim still in early access. You can check it out right here.

If you’re looking for more than just Void Crew, we’ve already brought together all the best co-op games to play with your buddies alongside some excellent space games to keep you exploring the outer reaches.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.