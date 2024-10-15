Voin is what I’m coining a ‘boomer slasher.’ The tense, dodge-infused combat and RPG leanings of Dark Souls combine with the quick-fire action of Doom, and out comes something entirely new. It’s a refreshing take on some of the industry’s most popular genres, and one I recommend you try for yourself. With a brand-new demo available now as a part of Steam Next Fest, this is an action-packed game you don’t want to miss.

Voin starts with you mashing the keys. Taking what the FPS game genre does so well and turning it into a melee-focused slasher fest is no small feat, and I admit that the combat loop does take some getting used to. But once you’re swinging at large groups of enemies, dodging between attacks and projectiles while chaining your own abilities to devastating effect, there’s nothing like it. Suddenly your mouse and WASD keys are playing a symphony, for the few seconds you’re alive at least.

From solo developer Nikita Sozidar, Voin is propped up by more than just the Doom and Dark Souls comparisons. You’re exploring huge levels, collecting new weapons, gear, and skill points to unlock new abilities. But between these moments there’s a melancholic atmosphere in each area, where focusing on exploring and finding secrets is the goal. Everything’s open, so choosing a direction and fighting whatever you come across is the best way forward.

My favorite, tiny detail in Voin is how it handles difficulty. Before you dive into one of the levels, there’s a giant skull monolith you can approach. Here, you move the skull up to have more enemies spawn in the level, and move it down for fewer. So if you want more XP, loot, and a higher sense of challenge, you can easily adjust the challenge yourself before venturing out.

Voin’s also been massively improved since Sozidar’s last demo. Item affixes are fully implemented so you can create your own builds, there are more weapons, extra monsters to cleave in half, more level progression, and an entirely new tutorial.

If that Elden Ring FPS mod caught your eye, or Doom The Dark Ages’ medieval aesthetic has you craving gory action, I can’t recommend Voin enough. It’s a refreshing experience that simultaneously pulls on familiar ideas, making it easy to learn but hard to master.

Nikita Sozidar has made the Voin demo available right now, with plenty of improvements for new and returning players. You can get involved here.

Outside of Steam Next Fest, there are plenty of the best fantasy games and RPGs to play instead.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.