EA Sports FC 26 players get a red card for cheating the system with VPNs

EA Sports FC 26 players recently spotted an error in the game's pricing system that allowed you to use a VPN to build unstoppable super teams for just a few dollars. Let's face it, we'd all like a superpowered team for cheap, but where's the fun in cheating?

So how did this exploit happen? Well, usually, if you want to buy FC points in EA Sports FC 26, it will cost around $1 for 100 points, with discounts available for larger purchases. Unfortunately, EA mistakenly listed the price in Indonesia FC 26 servers as 2,000 rupiah (equivalent of approximately $1) when it should have been 2 million. As the news got out, some started using a VPN to take advantage of the pricing error.

While the best VPN services are handy for reducing lag and ping when playing online (since they circumvent ISP IP throttling), when people use them to cheat the system, they inevitably make things a little worse for everyone and create a risk that VPN IP addresses will be blocked.

Fans on Reddit described it as "the biggest mistake in EA history" and were quick to condemn those who used the trick. Nobody wants to encounter herds of illegitimate superteams when playing online, after all. EA was quick to act, and those who took advantage of this mistake appear to have been suspended or banned - so rest assured that you're not going to get decimated by these opportunist teams next time you play.

However, there is potentially another element to this story. Although the price glitch appears to have been fixed, one Redditor has laid the blame not with EA Sports but Apple, saying, "THE PAYMENT WAS ONLY POSSIBLE VIA APPLE PAY. While scanning the code on your phone apple pay was showing the right amount of Rupiah. After you confirm the payment there was an issue. That leads me to be thinking that Apple was wrong on this line."

