I highly recommend grabbing NordVPN at a massive 77% discount in one of 2025's first Black Friday deals

Remember when Black Friday was just a single day of deals? No, me neither. Well, even though there's over a month until that spending-spree weekend, NordVPN is already available at a special discount that will last for the duration of the sales season. VPNs can be pretty expensive sometimes, so if the anti-privacy trajectory of various governments has you worried, it makes sense to get one while you can save a bit of money.

NordVPN sits proudly at the top of our list of the best VPN services (where we also tested Proton VPN, SurfShark, CyberGhost, and ExpressVPN), so this is a good chance to get our most highly recommended VPN at a lower rate. You can read more about it in our NordVPN review, where I say that, "Ultimately, [it's] a provider I'm happy to recommend thanks to a combination of fast speeds, a huge feature set, constantly growing global server pools, and a really competitive price."

If you go for the two-year plan, you'll get the biggest discount at 77% off, but the one-year plan also has a decent discount of 60% off. These are the NordVPN discounts in the US, but there are slightly different percentages in each region. Also, keep in mind that the monthly prices shown are just a point of reference, and the price for the whole period has to be paid up front.

So what can Nord actually do? Well, choosing this VPN lets you secure up to ten devices simultaneously, all while providing the usual VPN encryption. It also includes traffic filtering through NordVPN's DNS servers to block malicious ads and domains. You get those things with every plan (Basic, Plus, and Ultimate), along with support for Netflix and other streaming services, online obfuscation, and the general feeling of reassurance that your internet service provider and/or the government aren't keeping a log of everything you do online.

In addition to the offer for NordVPN, Nord's password manager NordPass is also discounted. This runs for the same duration, with a 56% discount for Black Friday for a two-year contract with an extra three months. For a single plan, that's just $1.69 or $1.29 per month. Yes, there is also a free option available, but it doesn't include support for multiple devices, data breach scanners, and other handy features.

These deals are available until Wednesday, December 10, 2025. We don't know when or if NordVPN will receive another discount of this kind once this date passes.

NordVPN is our recommended VPN partner, and so while we always suggest you grab it, this is pretty much the best time to sign up.

If you want to know more about what you can do with your shiny and new VPN, read our Minecraft VPN and Warzone VPN guides, which detail some of the benefits of using a VPN for gaming.