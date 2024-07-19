XCOM and Resident Evil inspire turn-based tactics game, demo out now

While the original Resident Evil games are beyond beloved, a few aspects of their gameplay might not hold up to the scrutiny of first-time players. With the remakes of 2, 3, and 4, Capcom has modernized several of the series’ biggest hits, bringing both their gameplay and graphical presentation into the current day. If you long for the style of classic Resi, however, Vultures – Scavengers of Death is an upcoming tactical roguelike that brings the horror aesthetics of early Resident Evil into the modern age.

Vultures – Scavengers of Death very much wears its Resident Evil inspiration on its sleeve, what with the art direction drawing straight from early Resi, the retro over-the-shoulder perspective, and even Salento Valley’s biohazard incident being a clear mirror to Raccoon City’s outbreak. However, none of this is a slight against the game; Team Vultures clearly holds a lot of love for the Resident Evil classics and knows just what made them so enduring, with a willingness to put its own modern roguelike twist on it.

While it visually resembles Resident Evil, the gameplay of Vultures – Scavengers of Death lies closer to the XCOM series with turn-based combat focused on careful choices of where, who, and if to shoot. Aiming for vital spots such as the legs will disable an infected enemy to stun them entirely, but it can also sometimes be best to avoid combat entirely and sneak past the mutant threat.

If this sounds like your kind of game, Vultures – Scavengers of Death has a demo out now to tide you over until its full release; just head over to its Steam page.

For more terrifying ghouls and virus outbreaks, check out our guide to the best horror games, or have a read through our list of the best turn-based strategy games for more brain-teasing tactics.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.