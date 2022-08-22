Wanted: Dead is Bayonetta meets Yakuza with zombies

The new Wanted: Dead trailer shows off the zombie game in its gory glory, and it reminds us quite a bit of Yakuza and Bayonetta in places

Wanted Dead zombie game: A woman wields a sword in battle against a man armed with a gun

The upcoming Wanted: Dead zombie game is giving us major Bayonetta vibes with a hint of Yakuza thrown in the quieter moments of its new release date trailer. Wanted: Dead’s release date is set for February 14, and developer Soleil Ltd showed off an extensive slice of gameplay in the new release date trailer. The hack-’n’-slash combat might be heavier and gorier than we see with Bayonetta, but there’s almost no denying the flash, slick moves, and over-the-top style draw inspiration from Platinum’s campy witch, albeit with massive guns instead of hair-fueled demon powers.

“The game follows a week in life of the Zombie Unit, an elite Hong Kong police squad on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy,” Soleil Ltd. says in Wanted: Dead’s Steam description. “Play as Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong cop, and plow through mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.”

When you aren’t adventuring and shooting zombies, you’ll get a bit of time to spend having fun. Some of the leisure activities the squad can enjoy include arcade games, risk your sanity on a crane game, aiming for dubious prizes, and smash up nightclubs in a way that would surely make Kiryu and co. quite proud indeed.

And interspersed throughout all of this is a set of snazzy animated cutscenes helping the story unfold. Wanted: Dead has admittedly flown under our radar until now, but it certainly looks like one to keep an eye on if you like your action flavored with a bit of quirkiness and camp.

There’s still a few months left before you can get your hands on Wanted: Dead, but you can pass the time with our picks for the best action games on PC or save some cash and check out some excellent free PC games instead.

 

