Charity War Child is hosting a panel and Steam sale for International Day of the Girl

UK-based charity War Child will be hosting a panel to support and celebrate International Day of the Girl next week, the organisation has announced. Called Game of the Girl, the event will bring women from across the game industry together to “discuss the many different ways they are celebrated, challenged, and perceived in the industry”. Plus, the charity’s also launching a Steam sale next week to help support children affected by conflict.

The host of Game of the Girl’s all-female panel will be games journalist and comedian Ellie Gibson. Joining as panellists are Anita Wong of Indigo Pearl, Izzy Jagan of Square Enix, Imogen Mellor (now of GamingBible, recently of this site right here), and Jade King of Trusted Reviews, who will be talking about their experiences of being a part of the industry.

If you’re keen to tune in, you can sign up to do exactly that on Eventbrite right here. It’s free to register, and the event will go live on October 7 at 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET / 04:00 on Zoom (with links being sent out to attendees beforehand). Sweet.

In addition, War Child announces in a press release that on the same day – October 7 – it’ll be launching its Day of the Girl 2020 Steam sale, which will feature oodles of discounts on games that “celebrate female protagonists and have strong female representation”. A percentage of the sale’s proceeds will go towards supporting children affected by conflict, the organisation explains, so it’s an excellent opportunity to grab yourself some goodies and support a very important cause, too.

International Day of the Girl is a day (October 11), ratified by the UN, each year that is dedicated to focusing “attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights”, as the UN’s site explains.

War Child supports this day, it explains in the press release, with fundraising campaigns to “provide protection, education, and livelihood opportunities for children and communities affected by war, including supporting girls on the issues that most affect them such as early marriage, girls’ education, and girls’ rights”.