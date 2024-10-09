The horrors of World War II have been long chronicled in the annals of videogame history, from all-out war games like Call of Duty and Battlefield to more strategic offerings such as Hearts of Iron and Brothers in Arms, or cerebral, story-led experiences including Valiant Hearts and This War of Mine. War Mechanic, however, imagines an alternate history where the Second World War instead escalated into open conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States, and tasks you with surviving in its retro-inspired dieselpunk reality.

War Mechanic is developed by Chronospace, which has previously brought us excellent, in-depth war games such as Polish air squadron sim Aviators and 1920s espionage tale Cyphers Game. Its latest creation is an alternate-history tale set in “a dieselpunk world where World War II never ended,” and it asks you to “survive in a world driven by war and money.”

A passing glimpse of the game’s announcement trailer, seen below, might be mistaken for a fairly ordinary World War II setting; at least, until you spot the little automated robot wheeling around base camp and a range of more modern automated arms performing repairs on a tank. This is a world that never sleeps; one where air raids and attacks can come at any time of day or night, where every last ounce of scrap is a valuable resource.

Collect supplies, manage your base, and automate procedures with the advantage of the incredible robotics at your disposal. Develop vehicles to explore the world, venture into unknown territory, and establish defensive turrets and structures to keep your home base safe while you’re away. Money is everything in the world of War Mechanic, so you’ll need to take on military contracts and black market deals alike if you want to maintain the funds to succeed.

Despite the grim future it imagines, War Mechanic also offers some light-hearted relief in its core story, with a central narrative that will bring you into contact with a range of weird and wonderful characters as you progress. Do you have what it takes to manage every aspect of this ruthless, capitalist warzone and come out ahead?

Chronospace is set to launch War Mechanic on Steam in the first quarter of 2025. You can wishlist it now to stay up to date with its progress and receive a notification when it becomes available.

