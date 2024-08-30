Warcana includes a bit of everything. It’s a fantasy strategy game in the vein of Against the Storm or Endless Legend. It’s also a deckbuilder similar to Slay the Spire or Hearthstone. On top of this, it includes the massive, screen filling enemy waves of Vampire Survivors and, in its multiplayer mode, takes inspiration from battle royale games like Apex Legends or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. This wealth of inspiration seems to work well when put together – Warcana only launched yesterday but it’s already garnering acclaim from players on Steam.

Warcana is a fantasy game where players are cast as a magician who fights off enormous forces of ferocious monsters. It combines base defense focused RTS design with card-based abilities, tossing in some RPG style card upgrading in the process. The game includes a single player campaign that’s meant to help teach the intricacies of Warcana’s design over 30 different missions, but it also comes with a scored horde mode, game editor tools, and a multiplayer battle royale mode that sees up to 30 players fighting to have the last base standing at the end of a match.

There’s always the danger that so many different design elements could make a game like Warcana overwhelming or just too complicated an experience to enjoy. This doesn’t seem to be the case. Since it launched yesterday, Warcana has racked up an 80%, Very Positive rating on Steam.

If you’d like to pick up a copy of Warcana, you can do so on Steam right here.

