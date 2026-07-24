First-ever Wardogs stream ends in a Twitch ban. The reason? A rogue, flying dildo

There are some things that I don't expect to be writing about on a Friday morning. In my many years as a journalist I've covered shock release date drops, company acquisitions, and everything in between. I have never, however, had to write about flying dildos. I guess there's a first for everything.

During their first-ever Twitch stream, Wardogs developer Bulkhead was banned mid-broadcast. Why, you may ask? Because, in the middle of a very serious match, one developer chose to launch a rather large, bright yellow dildo at his colleague. The incident - which Bulkhead has entitled 'Dildogate' - ended in an immediate, live suspension that's set to last for one day. It's not the longest ban in the world, but it's certainly funny.

"WHAT!!!!!" Bulkhead writes on X, showing a Twitch warning message that reads "you have temporarily been suspended from streaming for one day." A quick look at the developer's official channel also shows a notification explaining that "this channel cannot stream at this time due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines."

After having a quick perusal of said guidelines, I'm pretty sure yeeting a dildo at a colleague probably falls, relatively loosely, under 'sexual content,' which prohibits the "display of sex toys in a non-educational context, such as bragging about the size of a dildo." Whether or not Bulkhead's dildo-yeeting could be deemed educational is an argument for another day. Bluntly, I'm just glad it wasn't aimed at my head - it was pretty big.

The stream, which isn't available as a vod on Bulkhead's channel, appears to have continued elsewhere. "Thank you all so much for watching our FIRST (and second…) ever Wardogs livestreams. It was a memorable night."

Wardogs, which sits at a solid 42 on Steam's most-wishlisted charts (beating out Gears of War: E-Day and Halo: Campaign Evolved), is set to launch in 2026, and features hardcore, tactical FPS combat. "Wishlist on Steam to make the pain worth it," Bulkhead writes, and honestly, I might just.