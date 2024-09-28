Things in Warframe are about to get wild. The upcoming questline 1999 is set to bring players back in time to a simpler, better era. If you’re nostalgic for the ‘90s, love grungy aesthetics, or just want to spend time riding around on a frankly too-cool Atomicycle, then Warframe 1999 is going to be the chapter you’ve been looking for. You won’t have to wait too much longer either, as for the first time Digital Extremes is letting players get a teaser of the action before it officially releases.

In Warframe 1999 players will be heading to Höllvania to do what they do best in the multiplayer game – shoot stuff. Split between the current day and 1999, players will switch between protoframe Arthur Nightingale and their existing characters to explore an adventure and questline that has ramifications both for the distant past and the modern day. Also, it has a boy band. An infested boy band, as if you needed any more reasons to try it out.

Digital Extremes hasn’t given full details yet about how much of Warframe 1999 will be available to play in the upcoming demo, but it looks like there’ll be a hefty slice of action. Players will be able to hop on the Atomicycle and explore the Höllvanian city setting as well as tackle a new Exterminate mission where they’ll take on the Scaldra – a new faction unique to 1999.

In addition to this, successfully completing this mission will award players with a deluxe Protokol Longsword Skin. Digital Extremes also promises that you’ll be able to hop into the ‘90s as often as you like, replaying the mission and pulling sick stunts around the city while you wait for the full launch.

The Warframe 1999 demo will be released on Wednesday October 16. To learn more, head over to the official site to get the complete lowdown on this next chapter in Warframe’s evolving story.

If you want to hop into this demo, you’ll be able to do so after completing both Awakening and Vor’s Prize quests in the tutorial. From there you’ll find the option to launch the demo from your ship.

Should you still be hungry for more, our Warframe 1999 preview will let you know how we fell in love with the questline, and our guide to all current Warframe codes will ensure you get a little something for the grand price of nothing.

