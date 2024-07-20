The ‘90s were a breathtaking time to be alive. Full of change, the promise of a new millennium, and loads of fear about the computerized end of all things which was only narrowly avoided by a ton of hard work by programmers. If you want to go back there, or never experienced that decade at all, upcoming Warframe: 1999 quest will give you a taste of the last century, and Digital Extremes has just announced its release window.

Warframe: 1999 has been on the horizon since Tennocon 2023, with plenty of hints dropping about what shape the story will take and who we’ll encounter on our time-hopping journey. Now the lid has been lifted on what players can expect in the free PC game when 1999 hits. This alternate-history take on the ‘90s sees you hunting down the infamous Dr. Entrati accompanied by six retro Protoframes – all of which you can interact with through an old-school messaging system, which may also lead to a little romance.

Opposing you will be the deadly Infested Liches, a long-teased enemy that has taken the form of the most deadly thing from the ‘90s – a boy band. Titled Technocyte Coda, this team of Liches have copied famous (in this universe) group On-Lyne, a band you may have seen in the background of some previous teasers for the expansion. You’ll also be able to listen to their single, which drops after TennoCon, and it’s absolutely amazing.

A brand new Warframe by the name of CYTE-09 will also land when the 1999 launches. This marksman will lend his sharpshooting skills to your team, and will even accompany you back into the current timeline. Most remarkable is this Warframe’s sense of style as he comes wearing the most snazzy beret I’ve seen outside of a French fashion shoot. There’ll be new skins, weapons, and mounts including the Atomicycle, a new way to get around which you can also rig as a makeshift explosive – should you need the extra firepower.

In addition to the details released about Warframe: 1999 itself, developer Digital Extremes has also announced a prologue quest which will bridge the gap between the end of the current storyline and the start of the expansion. Titled The Lotus Eaters, it’s set after Whispers in the Walls and promises to reunite players with one of the most popular characters in the game’s setting.

Warframe: 1999 has a launch window of winter 2024 and The Lotus Eaters prologue quest will launch in August 2024. You can catch up with all the rest of the news coming out of the annual Warframe extravaganza, TennoCon, here.

