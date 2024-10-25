Warframe 1999 promises to be the free-to-play shooter’s biggest update ever, with loads of new features, big reworks, and of course a new world that’s dripping with ‘90s goodness. A new developer livestream has today unveiled plenty more exciting additions and showcased some more gameplay. It’s also provided us with a better idea of when it will drop but while Digital Extremes isn’t giving an exact date just yet, it has at least narrowed down its release window.

Warframe is one of the biggest live service success stories around, but multiplayer games of this ilk can never rest on their laurels. While seasonal updates, rotating playlists, and the like are great at providing regular, fresh content, major revamps and expansions are needed periodically to ensure the gameplay is feeling equally fresh. That’s exactly what 1999 hopes to achieve, and from what our resident Warframe enjoyer Lauren has played of it so far, it’s shaping up to be a brilliant update.

We already knew that cool additions like the Atomicycle motorbike and the new Warframe Cyte-09 are on the way, but this new developer livestream has given us a glimpse at what else is in the pipeline. 1999 will have a calendar system that sees the seasons of spring, summer, fall, and winter rotate regularly (one week equals one season) and there will be two new dynamic Gemini Series skins for Amir and Lettie.

Until today, all we knew about the Warframe 1999 release date was that it would arrive in the winter of this year. You probably don’t need to get your diary out to realize that that’s pretty soon. While I was expecting a firm date to arise from today’s livestream, Digital Extremes has instead managed to trim down that broad window.

The Warframe 1999 update will arrive in December 2024, the developer has confirmed. If you can’t wait until then, there is an excellent (but admittedly short) in-game demo that you can play right now.

It sounds like Digital Extremes is making 1999 its absolute top priority, despite its ongoing efforts developing its fantasy co-op MMORPG Soulframe. Prior to the Warframe stream, Digital Extremes also gave an update on Soulframe and confirmed that it was pushing back its plans to open the game up to more players until 2025 – one of the reasons for this was the studio reallocating resources to 1999.

