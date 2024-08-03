Warframe codes August 2024 - redeem for glyphs, weapons and boosters

What are the current Warframe codes? If you’re looking for free glyphs and cosmetics, you’re in luck. There’s a long list of available codes released by content creators for the Digital Extremes shooter.

If you don’t want to spend money on unlocking cosmetics, then using codes for in-game character cosmetics, emotes, and glyphs is the best way to get around it. You can usually obtain new codes from content creators and codes are easy to redeem, too, here’s a list of all the new codes and how to redeem them. It’s also worth noting, sometimes temporary promo codes for boosters, cosmetics, and items pop up around big updates or special events.

New Warframe codes

These are the current working glyphs codes in Warframe:

Discord200K (NEW)

Wealwest

Tortoise

PhongFu

Pride2024

HokuProps

lightningcosplay

PlexiCosplay

Codoma

WealWest

ThePanda

xBocchanVTx

PyrrhicSerenity

Akari

Carchara

Light_Micke

Nononom12

MjikThize

Ozku

Twila

BlueberryCat

Destrohido

Im7heClown

CanOfCraigf

Np161

6ixGatsu

LadyNovita

FerreusDemon

ItsJustToe

Buff00n

SEARYN

Spandy

Scallion

MrRoadBlock

InfernoTheFirelord

FR4G-TP

Fated2Perish

LILLEXI

Bluyayogamer

Eterion

Crowdi

BlazingCobalt

CONFUSEDWARFRAME

SPACEWAIFU

PAPATLION

MEDUSACAPTURES

FINLAENA

ArgonSix

MrWarframeGuy

SilentMashiko

AdmiralBahroo

Adprov

AEonKnight86

AGayGuyPlays

AlainLove

AlexanderDario

Amprov

AngryUnicorn

AnjetCat

AnnoyingKillah

AshiSogiTenno

Avelna

Aznitrous

BigJimID

Bwana

BrazilCommunityDiscord

Bricky

BrotherDaz

Brozime

BurnBxx

CaleyEmerald

Casardis

CephalonSquared

CGsKnackie

ChacyTay

Char

Chelestra

Cleonaturin

CohhCarnage

Conquera2022

CopyKavat

Cpt_Kim

DanielTheDemon

DasterCreations

DatLoon

DayJobo

DebbySheen

Deejayknight

DeepBlueBeard

Depths

DillyFrame

DimitriV2

Disfusional

DjTechLive

DkDiamantes

DNexus

Eduiy16

ElDanker

ElGrineerExiliado

EliceGameplay

Elnoraeleo

Emojv

EmpryeanCap

ExtraCredits

FacelessBeanie

FashionFrameIsEndGame

FeelLikeAPlayer

FloofyDwagon

FrostyNovaPrime

Frozenballz

Gara

GermanCommunityDiscord

Gingy

GlamShatterSkull

Golden

GrindHardSquad

H3DSH0T

HappinesDark

Homiinvocado

HotShomStories

Hydroxate

Iflynn

II Slip

Ikedo

InfoDiversao

IWoply

JamieVoiceOver

JessiThrower

JoeyZero

Joriale

JustRLC

K1llerBarbie

KavatsSchroedinger

KingGothaLion

Kirarahime

Kiwad

Kr1ptonPlayer

Kretduy

L1feWater

LadyTheLaddy

LeoDoodling

LeyzarGamingViews

LiliLexi

LynxAria

Macho

MadFury

Makarimorph

McGamerCZ

McMonkeys

MHBlacky

MichelPostma

MikeTheBard

MissFwuffy

Mogamu

MrSteelWar

NineYear22

NoSympathyy

OddieOwl

OOSIJ

OriginalWickedFun

OrpheusDeluxe

PammyJammy

Pandaah

PlagueDirector

PocketNinja

PostiTV

Pride2022

PrimedAverage

ProfessorBroman

Purkinje

Pyrah

QTCC

QTCC2

Rahetalius

RainbowWaffles

RebelDustyPinky

Relentlesszen

ReyGanso

Rippz0r

Ritens

RoyalPrat

RustyFin

Sapmatic

SarahTsang

ScarletMoon

SerdarSari

Sharlazard

ShenZhao

Sherpa

Shul

SillFix

SkillUp

Smoodie

Sn0wRC

Strippin

StudioCyen

Tanandra

Tanchan

TaticalPotato

TBGKaru

TeaWrex

TennoForever

TheGamio

TheKengineer

TinBears

TioMario

TioRamon

TotalN3wb

ToxickToe

TrashFrame

Triburos

UnrealYuki

VAMP6X6X6X

Vamppire

Varlinator

VashCowaii

Vernoc

VoidFissureBR

Voli

VoltTheHero

VVhiteAngel

Wanderbots

WarframeCommunityDiscord

WarframeRunway

WarframeWiki

WideScreenJohn

Woxli

Xenogelion

xxVampixx

YourLuckyClover

Zarionis

Zxpfer

How do I redeem Warframe codes?

Though Warframe codes are redeemable on any platform, you’ll need to use the dedicated official site to redeem a code, and they can’t be redeemed in-game. Follow these steps to successfully redeem any of the above codes:

Head to the Warframe redeem promo codes site

Make sure you’re logged in to your account

Copy and paste or enter the code into the bar

Press Submit Code

