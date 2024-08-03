Warframe codes August 2024 - redeem for glyphs, weapons and boosters

August 2, 2024: We checked the list and added a new Warframe code.
What are the current Warframe codes? If you’re looking for free glyphs and cosmetics, you’re in luck. There’s a long list of available codes released by content creators for the Digital Extremes shooter.
If you don’t want to spend money on unlocking cosmetics, then using codes for in-game character cosmetics, emotes, and glyphs is the best way to get around it. You can usually obtain new codes from content creators and codes are easy to redeem, too, here’s a list of all the new codes and how to redeem them. It’s also worth noting, sometimes temporary promo codes for boosters, cosmetics, and items pop up around big updates or special events.
Our team at PCGamesN will be sure to update this guide as and when promo codes are available, so bookmark this page, and check our hub for all the latest Warframe news.
New Warframe codes
These are the current working glyphs codes in Warframe:
- Discord200K (NEW)
- Wealwest
- Tortoise
- PhongFu
- Pride2024
- HokuProps
- lightningcosplay
- PlexiCosplay
- Codoma
- WealWest
- ThePanda
- xBocchanVTx
- PyrrhicSerenity
- Akari
- Carchara
- Light_Micke
- Nononom12
- Tortoise
- MjikThize
- Ozku
- Twila
- BlueberryCat
- Destrohido
- Im7heClown
- CanOfCraigf
- Np161
- 6ixGatsu
- LadyNovita
- FerreusDemon
- ItsJustToe
- Buff00n
- SEARYN
- Spandy
- Scallion
- MrRoadBlock
- InfernoTheFirelord
- FR4G-TP
- Fated2Perish
- LILLEXI
- Bluyayogamer
- Eterion
- Crowdi
- BlazingCobalt
- CONFUSEDWARFRAME
- SPACEWAIFU
- PAPATLION
- MEDUSACAPTURES
- FINLAENA
- ArgonSix
- MrWarframeGuy
- SilentMashiko
- AdmiralBahroo
- Adprov
- AEonKnight86
- AGayGuyPlays
- AlainLove
- AlexanderDario
- Amprov
- AngryUnicorn
- AnjetCat
- AnnoyingKillah
- AshiSogiTenno
- Avelna
- Aznitrous
- BigJimID
- Bwana
- BrazilCommunityDiscord
- Bricky
- BrotherDaz
- Brozime
- BurnBxx
- CaleyEmerald
- Casardis
- CephalonSquared
- CGsKnackie
- ChacyTay
- Char
- Chelestra
- Cleonaturin
- CohhCarnage
- Conquera2022
- CopyKavat
- Cpt_Kim
- DanielTheDemon
- DasterCreations
- DatLoon
- DayJobo
- DebbySheen
- Deejayknight
- DeepBlueBeard
- Depths
- DillyFrame
- DimitriV2
- Disfusional
- DjTechLive
- DkDiamantes
- DNexus
- Eduiy16
- ElDanker
- ElGrineerExiliado
- EliceGameplay
- Elnoraeleo
- Emojv
- EmpryeanCap
- ExtraCredits
- FacelessBeanie
- FashionFrameIsEndGame
- FeelLikeAPlayer
- FloofyDwagon
- FrostyNovaPrime
- Frozenballz
- Gara
- GermanCommunityDiscord
- Gingy
- GlamShatterSkull
- Golden
- GrindHardSquad
- H3DSH0T
- HappinesDark
- Homiinvocado
- HotShomStories
- Hydroxate
- Iflynn
- II Slip
- Ikedo
- InfoDiversao
- IWoply
- JamieVoiceOver
- JessiThrower
- JoeyZero
- Joriale
- JustRLC
- K1llerBarbie
- KavatsSchroedinger
- KingGothaLion
- Kirarahime
- Kiwad
- Kr1ptonPlayer
- Kretduy
- L1feWater
- LadyTheLaddy
- LeoDoodling
- LeyzarGamingViews
- LiliLexi
- LynxAria
- Macho
- MadFury
- Makarimorph
- McGamerCZ
- McMonkeys
- MHBlacky
- MichelPostma
- MikeTheBard
- MissFwuffy
- Mogamu
- MrSteelWar
- NineYear22
- NoSympathyy
- OddieOwl
- OOSIJ
- OriginalWickedFun
- OrpheusDeluxe
- PammyJammy
- Pandaah
- PlagueDirector
- PocketNinja
- PostiTV
- Pride2022
- PrimedAverage
- ProfessorBroman
- Purkinje
- Pyrah
- QTCC
- QTCC2
- Rahetalius
- RainbowWaffles
- RebelDustyPinky
- Relentlesszen
- ReyGanso
- Rippz0r
- Ritens
- RoyalPrat
- RustyFin
- Sapmatic
- SarahTsang
- ScarletMoon
- SerdarSari
- Sharlazard
- ShenZhao
- Sherpa
- Shul
- SillFix
- SkillUp
- Smoodie
- Sn0wRC
- Strippin
- StudioCyen
- Tanandra
- Tanchan
- TaticalPotato
- TBGKaru
- TeaWrex
- TennoForever
- TheGamio
- TheKengineer
- TinBears
- TioMario
- TioRamon
- TotalN3wb
- ToxickToe
- TrashFrame
- Triburos
- UnrealYuki
- VAMP6X6X6X
- Vamppire
- Varlinator
- VashCowaii
- Vernoc
- VoidFissureBR
- Voli
- VoltTheHero
- VVhiteAngel
- Wanderbots
- WarframeCommunityDiscord
- WarframeRunway
- WarframeWiki
- WideScreenJohn
- Woxli
- Xenogelion
- xxVampixx
- YourLuckyClover
- Zarionis
- Zxpfer
How do I redeem Warframe codes?
Though Warframe codes are redeemable on any platform, you’ll need to use the dedicated official site to redeem a code, and they can’t be redeemed in-game. Follow these steps to successfully redeem any of the above codes:
- Head to the Warframe redeem promo codes site
- Make sure you’re logged in to your account
- Copy and paste or enter the code into the bar
- Press Submit Code
Now you know how to add Warframe codes to your account, check out more of the best multiplayer games and the best ninja games on PC.