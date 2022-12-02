Warframe crossplay is finally here as free Steam game gets new update

Warframe crossplay is here at last, with the long-awaited feature for the free Steam game finally arriving courtesy of a new update from Digital Extremes, which unites the PC shooter with Tennos on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox to make the Origin System bigger and more alive than ever. You can access cross platform games on Warframe right now.

Just go to the Warframe options menu and you can toggle crossplay on and off any time you like. Like most cross platform games, your username will be temporarily changed with a numerical suffix to distinguish it from other identically named players on consoles.

Just go to the profile screen and you can find your unique ID number, allowing pals on PS5, Xbox, and Switch to locate and party up with you easily. You can even use crossplay in Lua’s Prey, the latest Warframe content update that adds co-op missions based around survival.

While it isn’t here yet and is expected to be added at a later date, Digital Extremes is also introducing a cross save feature for Warframe, whereby you will be able to transfer your character and level progress from one platform over to another, so if you’ve poured hours into Warframe on PC and for some reason want to swap to console, you can. More details on cross save will be announced via a community update further down the line.

“Warframe will always be a game best played and enjoyed with friends and that’s why launching cross-platform play is such an incredible moment for us,” says Sheldon Carter, chief operating officer at Digital Extremes. “Together with our partners, we have broken down the walls that have prevented our players from experiencing the thrill of Warframe as one united community.

“Now, you can complete bounties and adventure across our open worlds or jump into new co-op survival missions in our Lua’s Prey update with friends unrestricted by platform. Get ready for even more opportunities to make friends across the Origin System.”

