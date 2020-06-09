Warframe Deadlock Protocol release date lands by June 13, with Protea and the new Corpus

Warframe: The Deadlock Protocol is landing soon – for real this time. Developer Digital Extremes has finally nailed down a Deadlock Protocol release date for this week, so you don’t have much longer to wait for Protea, the Corpus remaster, and all the other new content in this update.

The Deadlock Protocol is scheduled to launch “this week” – if you don’t have a calendar around, that means sometime on or before June 13. Warframe updates often – but not always – launch on Fridays, so June 12 is a pretty safe point at which to expect the new additions. As always, the PC release is coming first, so console players will have to wait a bit longer to check out the update.

The devs have offered pretty extensive looks at all the new content already. You can check out our previous coverage of those details, or just keep on scrolling for a whole lot of visual details in the form of recent trailers for the content.

Get the lowdown on all Protea’s abilities below.

Check out the Corpus remaster here.

Or get an overview of the whole Deadlock Protocol here.

If you want much more detail on all those new feature, you can check out the most recent devstream, too.

