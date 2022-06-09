Warframe Duviri Paradox trailer teases long-awaited expansion

Digital Extremes appeared on the stage at Summer Game Fest to talk about the latest update for Warframe, The Duviri Paradox, which will be demonstrated in full at Tenno Live during the upcoming Tennocon 2022 on July 16. The Duviri Paradox, which was initially revealed at Tennocon 2019, is an open-world expansion for the RPG that has been long anticipated by the game’s community.

The reveal trailer is very teasery and doesn’t give away too much, with a flashback to a warrior fighting an enemy on horseback, before taking the horse themself and riding it across the land. A giant space worm is shown weaving through the sky, and there is a flash across several characters before the shot settles on two swords embedded into the ground.

Fans of Warframe have been awaiting more news on this expansion, which has been delayed for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the team’s transition to working from home, so they will doubtless be glad to know that more details are on the way soon.

You can watch the trailer below:

More to follow…

This is a breaking story from the Summer Games Festival broadcast on June 9, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

