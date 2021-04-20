Warframe’s anniversary event kicks off with Dex Sybaris and an Excalibur Dex skin

Three Tenno duke it out in Warframe's new event

Warframe is coming up to eight years old! To celebrate, developer Digital Extremes is hosting a month-long event with challenges, contests, rewards, livestreams, and even some merchandise for good measure. Why, if you log into the space game right this second you’ll net yourself a Dex Rhino skin.

The event is now live and is set to run until May 17. Each week you’ll get several in-game alerts that will, well, alert you to the chance to earn Dex-style gear, fashion frame accessories, and items that you may recognise from the past seven years. This week you’re getting two alerts and a weekend credits booster with the Dex Sybaris, weapon slot, and Excalibur Dex skin up for grabs. Next week, meanwhile, you’re getting another two alerts and a weekend affinity booster alongside the Dex Dakra, weapon slot, and Dex Nouchali Syandana.

If you’re feeling a tad competitive, there’s also an event running to see who can get the best footage of themselves beating a tough boss with their buds. If you fancy entering the Squad Take-Down Contest, you can find the link here. The winners will snag an Octavia Prime for their efforts.

Here’s the full rewards rollout:

Week of April 19: two alerts and weekend credits booster

  • Items – Dex Sybaris, weapon slot, and Excalibur Dex skin

Week of April 26: two alerts and weekend affinity booster

  • Items – Dex Dakra, weapon slot, and Dex Nouchali Syandana

Week of May 3: two alerts and weekend credits booster

  • Items – Dex Furis, weapon slot, and Dex Liset skin

Week of May 10: three Alerts and weekend affinity booster

  • Items – Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph, Excalibur Dex Noggle, and Dex Raksaka armour

The event follows Warframe’s recent Call of the Tempestarii update, which features a new Quest, the Railjack system revamp, and the new Warframe, Sevagoth. Oh, and there’s a rather catchy sea shanty, too – well, space shanty in this case.

If you’re looking for more action games, you can hit that link.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Published:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

Read More
Play Warframe for free
Warframe builds
Warframe Duviri Paradox release date