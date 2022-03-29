You can get free Warframe DLC for its 9th anniversary

Digital Extremes is giving out free Warframe DLC to all players over the course of a month, as part of the multiplayer game‘s ninth-anniversary celebrations. The free items include new skins, weapons, items, and booster packs, but you better be quick as all are only available for a limited time.

Warframe originally released back in March 2013, where the free game was a very different beast from how it is now. Now, in the run-up to the release of next month’s Angels of the Zariman expansion – the “direct follow-up” to the massive The New War expansion – Digital Extremes is giving away a load of cool freebies for the ninja space game‘s birthday.

Any players who log in to Warframe today can get the cool Wisp Dex Skin you can see in the header above and the ninth-anniversary artwork, as well as a weapon, slot, and cosmetic accessory. There’s even a separate DLC for the Steam version with a Lex pistol, slot, and weapon skin.

Each reward is only available for a limited time, so unless you log in to Warframe every day anyway, it might be difficult to keep track. Digital Extremes has the full list on their website, but it can be summed up like this:

March 28 – April 4 : Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot, Dex Nouchali Syandana

: Dex Sybaris, Weapon Slot, Dex Nouchali Syandana April 1-4 : Double Credits

: Double Credits April 4-11 : Dex Furis, Weapon Slot, Excalibur Dex Skin

: Dex Furis, Weapon Slot, Excalibur Dex Skin April 8-11 : Double Affinity

: Double Affinity April 11-18 : Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot, Dex Raksaka Armour

: Dex Dakra, Weapon Slot, Dex Raksaka Armour April 15-18 : Double Credits

: Double Credits April 18-25 : Liset Dex Skin, Excalibur Dex Noggle

: Liset Dex Skin, Excalibur Dex Noggle April 22-25 : Double Affinity

: Double Affinity April 25 – May 2 : Rhino Dex Skin, Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph

: Rhino Dex Skin, Excalibur Dex in Action Glyph April 29 – May 2: Double Credits, Double Affinity

Celebrate 9 years of #Warframe! Log in now to receive your free Wisp Dex Skin. https://t.co/PPBlVJrZBh pic.twitter.com/d3Gs1zM7QU — WARFRAME (@PlayWarframe) March 28, 2022

There’s a lot happening next month in one of the best ninja games on PC, so make sure to keep popping back in.

