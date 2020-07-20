Warframe’s next expansion Heart of Deimos is debuting at TennoCon

If you’re a Warframe fan, you’ll almost certainly know TennoCon – the sci-fi RPG game’s big annual convention – is just around the corner. The event kicks off on August 1, and now publisher Digital Extremes has revealed a little about what we can expect to see when it arrives. At the all-digital TennoCon 2020 the studio will debut Warframe’s upcoming expansion, Heart of Deimos – and there’s a chance to grab some goodies for free during the event, too.

In a press release, Digital Extremes says the debut of the new expansion during the TennoLive show, where Heart of Deimos will “come to life”, is focused on the Infested faction. While details are sparse on just what it’ll bring to the game right now, there is a teaser trailer which you can check out below.

As for those free goodies, the studio says it’s offering up the chance to let player scoop the “highly coveted” Hydroid Prime Warframe – which is the suped up variant of the Hydroid – and a “limited-time, exclusive hand cannon, Athodai” for the low, low price of nothing during the day-long convention.

The requirements for earning these are connecting your Twitch and Warframe accounts, then tuning into “30 consecutive minutes of TennoLive” – the event’s concluding, “announcement-filled” devstream – and “30 minutes of any TennoCon event, respectively”.

If you’re keen to know what to tune into, you can find the full schedule for this year’s convention at the multiplayer game’s site here. Get ready to see what Heart of Deimos will bring in just a week or so’s time.