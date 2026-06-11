Warframe adds a touching tribute to Destiny 2

"There is no Warframe without the legacy of Bungie games." Those words, from Warframe Creative Director Rebb Ford, spoke to the influence that Halo and later Destiny have had on the team at Digital Extremes. The two co-op games have long stood side by side, sharing overarching similarities but with each very different in its fundamentals. As the final Destiny 2 update sends the shooter into the sunset, Ford has announced that a new Warframe Honoria will be made available to pay tribute to its fallen fellow.

The idea came from an X user, 'drjusticetx,' who directed a message to Ford saying they were a longtime player of both games, and asking whether it was possible to add a Destiny 2 tribute in the form of a Warframe Honoria. "Yes, we will figure something out as fast as we can for this," Ford replied, "good idea, stay tuned." Astonishingly, it took just a couple of hours for that 'something' to be arranged, and soon you'll be able to proudly sport an in-game title to show your love of Bungie's world.

"On June 17, players can play an Alert on Telesto to Make Their Own Fate in Warframe," Ford announces. "More details to follow." The choice of a Telesto mission is a very fitting one - its Destiny 2 namesake is among its most notorious weapons, proving a recurring source of bugs and glitches. Bungie even went so far as to play on the idea that the gun had gained sentience, even extending to it 'posting' on the game's social media accounts.

Simply take on the one-time mission when it arrives and you'll be able to earn the 'Make Your Own Fate' Honoria to display on your character. The phrase, used prominently during Destiny 2: The Final Shape, has become a rather fitting one to bring out for its closing act. Community members are already responding with love to the news, including a series of hearts from Bungie's Principal Communications Manager, Dylan 'dmg04' Gafner.

While the launch of Warframe slightly predates that of Destiny, Ford has previously spoken to its influence, and the wider impact of Bungie, recalling her attendance of the Halo 3 midnight launch at the age of 16. "Destiny was and is a force of nature, loved and held in the hands of so many people who, for a moment, were part of the biggest thing in gaming," she wrote in the wake of Bungie announcing an end to live-service updates.

"What a tempest! I am 16 again - I am 35. I am making Warframe, I am saying goodbye to the only lasting pillar I had to look up to," Ford continues. "I am responsible for my own destiny. This is misery for so many people - and people are the only reason for the good and the bad of this."

Ford has even encouraged fans not to push too hard for Destiny players to move across to her game, or to suggest it is the 'better' alternative. "This is 'The End?' This is reality. This is business? Yes, and in business you know to not try and compete in the same space. Do not offer succor with comparison."