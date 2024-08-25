Although The First Descendant is finally giving it some tough competition, Warframe has continued to go from strength to strength since its release over ten years ago. It’s effectively an entirely different beast from its early years. While the new Warframe Koumei and the Five Fates update isn’t a dramatic overhaul, it does finally put a name and reveals tasty new details to the eloquently named Unannounced Fall Update that Digital Extremes has been teasing us with.

Warframe Koumei and the Five Fates was initially revealed behind closed doors at the exclusive TennoVIP event at Gamescom as the follow-up to the recent Lotus Eaters update. Now though, Digital Extremes is ready to showcase the multiplayer game’s next update to the world.

Firstly, Koumei and the Five Fates is the official name of the Unannounced Fall Update teased at TennoCon 2024. It has a much better ring to it, right? This update brings with it a brand-new Warframe, a new Volt Deluxe skin, and a new Nightwave Series with Stalker-themed Drifter and Operator customizations. It is also planned to include the long-awaited Caliban rework.

While there are still details yet to be revealed, it sounds as though it will be more substantial than the Lotus Eaters update. With that said, we know it’s coming ahead of the Warframe 1999 release date so it’s not like there will be a shortage of things to do anyhow. More information will be revealed at Tokyo Game Show, which runs from Thursday, September 26 until Sunday, September 29.

Unfortunately, Digital Extremes has not revealed the new Warframe coming in Koumei, though it has showcased a different upcoming frame – Cyte-09 – that will be arriving with Warframe 1999 later in the year:

Even with the more teaser-filled reveal for the Koumei and the Five Fates update, it’s a good time to be a fan of the free game. If you’re looking to prepare for all the upcoming content, check out the latest Warframe codes for valuable freebies. Otherwise, find out all about the spinoff from our very own Waframe 1999 interview with Ben Starr, the voice behind Arthur.

