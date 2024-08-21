Whispers in the Walls has reached its end; the desolate, dirty streets of Höllvania are in sight. But before we dive into 1999, there are a few strands that need to be tied together, so Digital Extremes is dropping the Warframe Lotus Eaters update, a continuation of the Jade Shadows questline that paves the way for our next big adventure.

You’ve all seen Warframe 1999. Characterized by intense Metal Gear Solid-style action, slick ninja-esque combat, and an all-new romance system, the next chapter of the multiplayer game‘s ongoing story looks absolutely amazing – in fact, it’s the reason I’m playing Warframe right now.

But the Warframe 1999 release date remains a mystery at the moment, simply set for the latter half of this year, in keeping with the Y2K-inspired plotline. So, to help fill the void in my soul there’s Lotus Eaters, a brand new questline that bridges the gap between Whispers in the Walls and 1999 – and it just dropped.

Lotus Eaters tasks us with investigating a strange, but apparently familiar sound that appears to be from, you guessed it, 1999 – I wonder what that could be, and why it’s been playing in my car since TennoCon last month.

But more importantly, the Lotus (voiced by Warframe creative director Rebecca Ford) is back, and her eyes are trained on Albrecht Entrati, who has somehow managed to worm his way into an alternative historical timeline. Honestly, I’m just excited that she’s back – I’ll sort the whole ‘mad homicidal scientist’ thing later.

But aside from the fresh story content, there are a few new cosmetics, too. Leading the lineup is, of course, Sevagoth Prime, which gives the Guilded Helmsman a whole new lease on life. Then, there’s a slew of new TennoGen content, including an Ares skin for Styanax, as well as the Rhodora Syandana backpiece, Impaktor Fists weapon skin, and Kuvael Ximitotix heavy blade skin. Note that 30% of all TennoGen cosmetic proceeds go towards the artists involved.

The Warframe Lotus Eaters is out right now, so dive on in, you know you want to. If you’re looking to the future, however, there’s the currently unnamed mystery update that’ll be unveiled at Tokyo Game Show, which is set to rework the ever-underrated Caliban.

