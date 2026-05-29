Warframe Pride 2026 kicks off, and there are some dirt cheap cosmetics in it for you

Pride month is upon us, and Warframe developer Digital Extremes has unveiled this year's celebratory in-game goodies, which will only set you back a few credits. Additionally, there's a line-up of featured creators who, in return for checking out their streams, will reward you with Warframe Twitch Drops.

Once again, Digital Extremes is backing international human rights group Rainbow Railroad, which supports at-risk LGBTQI+ people. The studio's been making an annual donation of $20,000 CAD to the organization for several years now, so it's great to see that support continue.

Now, onto the shiny stuff. This year, you'll be able to pick up three new Warframe items for a single credit each, via the Market's Community Event tab: the Pride Lotus Symbol Glyph, Pride Mesa Prime and Kaithe Display, and Pride Frame Display. The latter two were designed by community artist 'Ritens,' so props to them. As always, you can access this either from your in-game menu, or the console desk at your base of operations.

Alongside the new additions, a slew of Pride items from previous years have been made available in the space game once more. These will also only set you back a credit a piece, aside from the Pride Oro Decoration and Neon Pride Wings, which are both 25k. It's a small price to pay to slay, really. The Pride Celebration palette is well worth picking up if you haven't already got it, as it's incredibly versatile. In fact, I'd go so far to say it's the best free (or near enough free) palette DE has dropped.

Digital Extremes has also revealed its Pride month Twitch Drop rewards, as well as who you'll need to watch and when in order to snag them. Each of the eight featured creators, who you can learn more about here, will have a separate associated drop. So make sure you tune in for the ones you want.

Tying off the announcement, DE is also releasing a new Kaithe plush, which is absolutely adorable. It even comes with a velcro flower crown that represents the pride flag. The studio says that a minimum of 200 pre-sales are required for Kaithe to materialize, so get in quick. All net proceeds from the plush are going directly to Rainbow Railroad, which is yet another common DE W.