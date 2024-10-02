The Warframe community has already smashed through four milestones in the game’s annual Quest to Conquer Cancer campaign in support of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. With a target of $100,000 CDN, the donations have already passed the $30,000 mark, with just a couple of hours passing between when the last two milestones were hit.

Currently sitting at $30,000, Warframe players already have two new Glyphs, a display pack featuring Baruuk, Titania, and Ordis, and three Forma. Now, they can add a new emblem of the Conquera United logo to the pile.

The Quest to Conquer Cancer 2024 site shows community progress towards unlocking rewards so far. Next up is a double XP weekend, new Warframe slots, and, last but not least, a legendary core to help you max out one specific mod. You can also watch participating Twitch channels for 30 minutes with a linked account to claim drops during the multiplayer game‘s ongoing campaign.

Official Conquera charity merch has also been released, with net proceeds from sales being donated by Digital Extremes at the end of this year’s QTCC campaign. You could also be one of five lucky players to receive an official Conquera IV bundle of real-life goodies.

Finally, one additional way to donate to the cause is via the purchase of Ordis Embodied Floofs using Platinum in-game. Digital Extremes will donate an additional $10,000 CDN towards the QTCC campaign once they sell 40,000 of them. Hopefully, the final goal will be hit in no time at all.

If you want to get involved, check out our guide on how to get Warframe Twitch drops, as well as the latest Warframe codes for more in-game bonuses.

