Warframe’s TennoCon 2020 schedule revealed – here’s what to expect

While Warframe‘s annual fan gathering won’t be taking place live, for obvious reasons, TennoCon 2020 will go on as a digital event, and developer Digital Extremes has now revealed what to expect. The big reveal, of course, will be the Heart of Deimos expansion, but there’s plenty more on the TennoCon 2020 schedule.

The TennoCon 2020 stream kicks off Saturday, August 1 at 9:30 PDT / 12:30 EDT / 17:30 BST on Twitch and YouTube, and will last most of the day. You can see the full schedule below, but for the Heart of Deimos reveal, you’ll want to make time for the TennoLive portion of the event at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT / 22:00 BST.

We’ll also see a gameplay demo for the Broken Frame – a new Warframe built through a community design content. Throughout the day, you’ll also see a series of dev panels, community art highlights, and other fan-driven content. There’ll be two separate Twitch drops during the event – you can get an Athodai hand-cannon for watching 30 minutes during the bulk of the show, and Hydroid Prime for watching 30 minutes during TennoLive.

If you want to spend some money on additional Warframe content and merch to go along with the show, you can head to the official site. A portion of proceeds will go toward Autism Ontario London and Alzheimer Society London and Middlesex.

9:30 PDT / 12:30 EDT / 17:30 BST – Welcome to TennoCon 2020

– Welcome to TennoCon 2020 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT / 18:00 BST – The Art of Warframe

– The Art of Warframe 11:00 PDT / 14:00 EDT / 19:00 BST – Sounds of the System

– Sounds of the System 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST – TennoCon Community Art Show

– TennoCon Community Art Show 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST – TennoTrivia

BST – TennoTrivia 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT / 22:00 BST – TennoLive Digital Edition

If you’re looking for more free PC games to fill your time before we see the next stage of Warframe, you can find plenty at that link.