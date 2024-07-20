Aesthetically, Warframe has been killing it in 2024. Marrying its unique, futuristic style with traditional Eastern influences in Jade Shadows, then adding more Metal Gear Solid-style grit for 1999, for me, this is easily the most exciting time to be a Tenno. Digital Extremes is continuing that Eastern thematic in the newly announced Lotus Eaters, which bridges the gap between Whispers in the Walls and 1999. But, in the wake of that, there’s another unnamed update set for later this year, and while the full reveal will take place during the Tokyo Game Show, we know that one beloved yet under-used frame will be getting a full rework.

But let’s start with what we know. Dropping in August, 2024, the Lotus Eaters prologue quest bridges the gap between Warframe‘s last update, Whispers in the Walls, and the upcoming Warframe 1999, which also got an official launch window. Lotus Eaters will reunite us with a fan-favorite from Whispers in the Walls, and add the coveted Sevagoth Prime, which looks absolutely gorgeous.

The ninja game‘s unnamed update, however, is set to be a big one. With no release date info set in stone at the moment – the team’s saving that for Tokyo Game Show – Digital Extremes has confirmed that Caliban is getting an extensive rework.

Following his release back in 2021, Caliban has failed to move the needle for a lot of players, lagging at the bottom end of the Warframe tier list. This rework, however, hopes to give him a new lease on life, and while we don’t quite know the specifics right now, I’m excited to see how things change.

Caliban will also be free to all players during the update, meaning you won’t need to keep running Narmer Bounties to unlock him. And, if that wasn’t good enough, there’s the all-new Caliban Deluxe skin, too, which blends the traditional Spanish morion helmet with Warframe’s hyper-futuristic metallic style to create something that looks absolutely awesome.

Other additions include the ability to favorite items in your arsenal, making things easier than ever before.

As aforementioned, Digital Extremes has confirmed that the Warframe Lotus Eaters release window is in August, with the unnamed update launch time remaining a mystery.

It's an exciting time to be a Warframe player, that's for sure, but Digital Extremes also showed off it's sister title, Soulframe, so here's everything we know about the Soulframe release date and its sassy new ancestor.

