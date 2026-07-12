TennoCon 2026 was a triumph for Digital Extremes. Here's what went down

TennoCon 2026 feels like a return to form for Digital Extremes. We're kickstarting a new age of Warframe with Tau, a new, explorable star system with its own unique planets, noir aesthetic, and Chimera Frames. In Alca, however, we'll finally be able to summon mounts, and we caught our first glance of Soulframe's latest Fable, Warsongs, which injects a bit of grit and grime into the otherwise 'nature fantasy' feel of DE's upcoming MMO.

Yet, when I attended the TennoConcert last night - the second iteration of what may, presumably, become an annual event - it felt like more of a throwback than anything else. Last year there was a 1999 focus - a full, live rendition of the update's soundtrack, complete with On-lyne and crowd favorites like We All Lift Together. This year, however, was a celebration of Warframe's extensive history, brought to life in orchestral form, with acrobats and Taiko drummers to boot. If TennoLive was all about the future of Warframe and Soulframe, the TennoConcert was a reminder of where we've been.

The result is an event that feels like a turning point: like the start of a new adventure. Tau is shaping up to be, to quote my interview with Community Director Megan Everett, "one of the biggest updates" Digital Extremes has made to the game. Soulframe's demo, however, is the most cohesive the game has ever felt; Warsongs feels more representative of the game as a whole. Both demos showcase DE at its best; while the glitz of Warframe 1999 and the majesty of The Old Peace certainly proved that the studio hasn't lost its touch, 2026 - and 2027 by proxy - feel like they're going to be Digital Extremes' best years to date.

Putting both demos aside, however, there's myriad new features coming to both Warframe and Soulframe ahead of these two colossal updates. So, let's start with what Warframe's got coming in the next few months: spoiler alert, there's more On-lyne.

Let's start at the beginning. Alongside TennoCon we've got the launch of Mesa Heirloom which, let's be real, is kind of a big deal. At a preview conference I attended, Creative Director Rebecca Ford joked that Mesa represents "job security," and as someone who doesn't want to confirm or deny that she's picked it up, I'd be inclined to agree. The Heirloom skin is available in-game right now. Speaking of things that are available immediately, Excalibur is also now in Fortnite, because of course he is.

Next up is the new, limited-time Amir's Shockwave battle pass, which will be taking over the ever-iconic Nightwave in August. For those unfamiliar with the system, Nightwave is effectively a free battle pass, where completing challenges earns you points, which can in turn be spent on various rewards. You'll get some automatically as you level the pass, and there's also a wider store for you to buy items.

Shockwave is themed around Fables and Frontiers, an in-universe, legally distinct Dungeons and Dragons-esque TTRPG. Amir's been desperate to run the game for the rest of the Hex, and he's converted a room in the Hollvania Central Mall into his high fantasy paradise. There are myriad rewards themed around various Hex members and their Fables and Frontiers (F&F?) personalities, and the KIM messaging system is getting a group chat - how else are you going to coordinate your games?

There's also a brand new On-lyne song available on the Shockwave track, aptly called 'Running Late,' because let's be real there's always someone who's late to TTRPG night, and it absolutely isn't me. This is the third song from 1999's beloved boy band, and I can't wait to spam it in the car.

Moving into fall, however, we've got the Unannounced Fall Update - a long-running joke title. This one does have a name, though; the Iceblade of Narin. We'll be getting a new, female cold-aligned Frame, as well as Citrine Prime and Deluxe skins for Qorvex and Banshee. The latter is finally getting a rework, too.

While you can read my full breakdown on all things Tau here, Digital Extremes has confirmed that the update will launch in 2026. Given that we've also got the Iceblade of Narin - which we'll learn more about at the TennoVIP Seoul devstream on Friday, September 4 - I suspect it'll be towards the end of the year.

At a press briefing ahead of the event, Ford confirmed that Tau will include a completely new star map, with two regions being available at launch. We'll be able to check out Fornax - the planet we see in the TennoCon 2026 demo - as well as one other. Fornax itself is a three-hub world (the casino we see is one of those hubs), and features its own, Warframe-unique card game. She describes it as being akin to the Golden Saucer from Final Fantasy, but again, legally distinct. We'll also get access to Brysko - voiced by Critical Role's Matt Mercer - with Tau's launch.

With Tau comes a new approach to mission and system design. She remains relatively tight-lipped there, but confirms that we'll see the current system undergo a little bit of a shakeup as we venture off into the noir unknown.

Now onto Soulframe. The primary highlight is, of course, Warsongs, which is expected to arrive 'Fallish 2026.' You can read more about that here. There's also the aforementioned ability to summon mounts, and squad up in multiplayer, which is slated for Fall 2026 - a little bit of a firmer launch date.

Beyond that, Warsongs is accompanied by 'vegan fishing,' because let's be honest, it isn't a videogame if there isn't fishing, right? With its own unique catch system, you'll be able to while away the hours ethically hooking some 'lil scaly guys for fun, setting them free afterwards. We see a brief clip of it in the Warsongs demo.

Then there's the new Vadagar Pact, which inverts the primary Virtues of Courage, Spirit, and Grace, and replaces them with Death, Doom, and Wrath. Focused on turning the corruption that the Ode uses against them, you'll wield an eerie, malleable sword as your primary weapon, with inky magic that can suspend enemies in mid-air, or summon spectral horses that leave trails of poison in their wake.

Finally, if you're looking to access Soulframe Preludes, the closed, pre-alpha experience that's currently invite-only, you can sign up right now to receive a guaranteed spot. You'll have to do so before 8:59pm PDT / 11:59pm EDT on Sunday, July 12, or 4:59am BST / 5:59am CEST on Monday, July 13, and you'll be able to take on Warsongs boss, The Mendicant Reinbreaker from the get-go.

TennoCon 2026 marks the beginning of a bold new adventure for Digital Extremes. It's a company that has continued to throw curveball after curveball with its content, and I maintain that no one else comes close to its creativity in the online multiplayer sphere. Let's not beat about the bush: there's risk here - a huge new star system for Warframe, and a darker feel for Soulframe. These demos set the trajectory for the years to come. But, if this weekend is anything to go by, I've got no concerns.